Insidious: The Red Door delivered the second best North American opening weekend of the 13-year horror franchise on an estimated $32.7m via Sony Pictures, toppling Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny in its second session.

Earning $15.2m on Friday, $10.1m on Saturday and a projected $7.3m on Sunday from 3,188 sites, the new arrival from Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse exceeded expectations to beat the unadjusted $40.3m debut of Insidious: Chapter 2 in September 2013.

Fired up by a lively marketing campaign which included pop-ups including a red door in Hollywood which passers-by were invited to try out, the film also scored the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13 horror film in the last two years since Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Part II on $160.2m in May 2021.

Despite a C+ Cinemascore, Sony executives will now have their eyes on coming close to Chapter 2’s $83.6m final gross to become the champion of the series. Despite entering what is shaping up to be a crowded July, as the only major horror title in release it should have enough in the coming weeks to overtake the $52.2m and $54m final grosses of 2015’s Insidious: Chapter 3 and 2010’s Insidious, with the $67.7m set by 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key within its sights.

Patrick Wilson makes his feature debut on the final saga of the Lambert family and the supernatural realm known as The Further Door and returns to the cast alongside Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor.

Box office observers will be encouraged heading into a key period in the summer season with Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One opening on July 12, followed by Warner Bros/Mattel’s Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer due to arrive on July 21.

Meanwhile Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny fell 56% in its second weekend on $26.5m to cross $100m and reach $121.m and end the weekend just shy of $250m worldwide.

In another weekend success, the crowd-funded Sound Of Freedom from Angel Studios debuted in third place on an impressive $18.2m in 2,852 sites via Angel Studios. Jim Caviezel stars in the true story of a former government agent who rescues children trapped in a sex trafficking ring.

The drama opened on July 4 and was a popular choice among cinema-goers, scoring A+ on Cinemascore to make it one of the highest releases in recent months.

Lionsgate’s R-rated female-led comedy Joy Ride opened in sixth place on a disappointing $5.9m in 2,820, below the pre-weekend estimates that had put the SXSW selection in the $7m-9m range. Studio brass will be looking to word of mouth to build out in the weeks to come.

Disney/Pixar’s Elemental ranked fourth in its fourth weekend, holding well on a 21% drop to add $9.6m from 3,440 as it too crossed the $100m mark to settle on $109.2m. Internationally the family feature rolls out in a staggered release and is starting to show some life, with the global tally on $251.9m.

The Sony Pictures team is enjoying a strong summer and Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in fifth place has just overtaken Disney/Marvel Studio’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 to rank as the top release of summer to date. An $8m weekend propelled the cumulative tally to $357.65m, ahead of Guardians on $357.58m.