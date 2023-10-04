British actress and Legends Of The Fall and Smilla’s Sense Of Snow star Julia Ormond is suing Harvey Weinstein for sexual battery and is also suing CAA, Disney and Miramax.

In a filing with New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, Ormond alleged the assault occurred in 1995 after a business dinner when the disgraced former Hollywood mogul forced her to perform oral sex.

Weinstein, 71, has denied the allegations. He is serving jail time for rape and sex crime convictions and has faced numerous allegations from other women since his criminal predatory behaviour was exposed in a series of investigations by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017.

However it is unusual for his business partners to be named in a suit.

Ormand, whose credits include First Knight, My Week With Marilyn and more recently The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is suing CAA for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty.

She claims that after the 1995 attack she notified her then agents at CAA Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane and was told not to speak out and received no protection.

Lourd and Huvane, who are now the agency’s co-chairmen, are not listed as defendants although they are mentioned by name several times in the filing.

Ormand is also suing Disney and Miramax, the influential company founded by Harvey and Bob Weinstein decades ago which Disney owned at the time, for negligent supervision and retention.

The filing mentions former Miramax and Disney top executives like Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg, although none of these individuals is listed as a defendant.

Speaking to Variety, which broke the story, Ormand said: “Obviously, Harvey Weinstein is in jail and is going to be in jail for a very long time. I personally don’t believe that Harvey could have done this without enablers. And for me, that is the layer that you have to get down to, in terms of the root cause.

She added, “If you think about it, If there had been best practices and Harvey Weinstein had been called out at the start after his first sexual harassment or his first sexual assault, he could have learned different behaviours, and potentially all of the people that followed wouldn’t have been harmed. But he wasn’t. And there’s a reason for that.”

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault handed down by a New York court in 2020, Earlier this year he was sentenced by a Los Angeles court to 16 years imprisonment for rape and other sex crimes. The sentences run consecutively, which means Weinstein is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Screen reached out to CAA and Disney for comment and had not heard back at time of writing.