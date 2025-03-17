UK-Ireland top five Mar 14-16 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Mar 14-16 gross Total Week 1 Mickey 17 (US) Warner Bros £1.24m £4.5m 2 2 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US) Universal £1.2m £42.9m 5 3 Black Bag (US) Universal £897,744 £913,877 1 4 Marching Powder (UK) True Brit £563,897 £2.1m 2 5 Captain America: Brave New World (US) Disney £395,000 £17.4m 5

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.30

Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson retained the UK-Ireland box office lead on its second weekend as Steven Soderbergh thriller Black Bag started in third place.

Warner Bros’ Mickey 17 added £1.24m on its second weekend – a 41.6% drop. Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi has £4.5m in total – down on the huge £12.1m of his Palme d’Or-winning Parasite from 2020, but still a decent score for an original title.

It held off Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy for the second consecutive weekend. The Universal romantic comedy added £1.2m on its fifth session – a 42% drop that took it to £42.9m total. It has now passed the £42.1m total of 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary, and should catch the £48.3m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby by the end of its run to become the franchise’s highest-grossing title. Mad About The Boy is also the second-highest-grossing Working Title film of all time in the territory, behind only Baby.

Universal’s Black Bag was this weekend’s highest-grossing opener, making £897,744 from 645 sites at a £1,396 average. That is up on the £292,058 start of Soderbergh’s Presence from January this year; and only Magic Mike’s Last Dance (£1.5m) had a bigger opening among the director’s last nine films. Black Bag has £913,877 including previews.

British comedy Marching Powder held a top five spot for a second weekend for True Brit Entertainment. Nick Love’s film, starring Danny Dyer, dropped 47.6% across its second session with £563,897, and has £2.1m in total – already earning back beyond its £1.6m production budget.

Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World rounded out the top five, dropping 35.7% on its fifth weekend with £395,000 representing a better hold than most other titles. The superhero film now has £17.4m in total, as the 28th-highest-grossing of 35 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

With the mid-February boost of Bridget Jones fading into the past, takings for the top five dropped again, down 31.2% to just £4.3m – the lowest level since September last year. Cinemas will look to the live-action remake of a film classic to turn things around, with Disney’s Snow White opening this weekend.

More to follow.