|Rank
|Film (origin)
|Distributor
|Mar 14-16 gross
|Total
|Week
|1
|Mickey 17 (US)
|Warner Bros
|£1.24m
|£4.5m
|2
|2
|Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US)
|Universal
|£1.2m
|£42.9m
|5
|3
|Black Bag (US)
|Universal
|£897,744
|£913,877
|1
|4
|Marching Powder (UK)
|True Brit
|£563,897
|£2.1m
|2
|5
|Captain America: Brave New World (US)
|Disney
|£395,000
|£17.4m
|5
GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.30
Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson retained the UK-Ireland box office lead on its second weekend as Steven Soderbergh thriller Black Bag started in third place.
Warner Bros’ Mickey 17 added £1.24m on its second weekend – a 41.6% drop. Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi has £4.5m in total – down on the huge £12.1m of his Palme d’Or-winning Parasite from 2020, but still a decent score for an original title.
It held off Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy for the second consecutive weekend. The Universal romantic comedy added £1.2m on its fifth session – a 42% drop that took it to £42.9m total. It has now passed the £42.1m total of 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary, and should catch the £48.3m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby by the end of its run to become the franchise’s highest-grossing title. Mad About The Boy is also the second-highest-grossing Working Title film of all time in the territory, behind only Baby.
Universal’s Black Bag was this weekend’s highest-grossing opener, making £897,744 from 645 sites at a £1,396 average. That is up on the £292,058 start of Soderbergh’s Presence from January this year; and only Magic Mike’s Last Dance (£1.5m) had a bigger opening among the director’s last nine films. Black Bag has £913,877 including previews.
British comedy Marching Powder held a top five spot for a second weekend for True Brit Entertainment. Nick Love’s film, starring Danny Dyer, dropped 47.6% across its second session with £563,897, and has £2.1m in total – already earning back beyond its £1.6m production budget.
Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World rounded out the top five, dropping 35.7% on its fifth weekend with £395,000 representing a better hold than most other titles. The superhero film now has £17.4m in total, as the 28th-highest-grossing of 35 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
With the mid-February boost of Bridget Jones fading into the past, takings for the top five dropped again, down 31.2% to just £4.3m – the lowest level since September last year. Cinemas will look to the live-action remake of a film classic to turn things around, with Disney’s Snow White opening this weekend.
