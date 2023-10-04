National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) executive board of directors has elected B&B Theatres president and CEO Bob Bagby as the new NATO chair and Harkins Theaters president and CEO Mike Bowers as vice-chair.

Voting took place during the lobby group’s 2023 general membership and board meetings at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

Bagby oversees the largest family-owned-and-operated theatre chain in the US. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, B&B Theatres will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

“I grew up in the movie theater business,” said Bagby. “When I was starting out, our family had only 17 screens, and now we’re the largest family-run cinema chain with more than 500 screens, so I have a unique perspective on all sides of the business. It’s an honor for me to represent the dedicated and hard-working people of cinemas across the globe and I look forward to serving the interests of our industry as we continue to bring the magic of the movies to the world.”

Bowers oversees the Scottsdale-based Harkins Theatres circuit and its related businesses. His 40-year career in business includes 35 years in the film industry starting at Los Angeles-based Mann Theatres. He joined Harkins Theatres in 1993.

“Bob Bagby is one of those people whose optimistic vision and positivity are contagious, and Mike Bowers’ passion for the industry and strategic insights are well-known,” said NATO president and CEO Michael O’Leary. “It’s a pleasure to work with these innovative leaders with decades of experience between them, and I am confident they will help steer our great industry to even greater heights.”

The meeting also saw Santikos Entertainment CEO Tim Handren elected chair of The Cinema Foundation, while Salt Lake Film Society’s Tori A. Baker was re-elected vice-chair.