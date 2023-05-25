Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Tran Anh Hung’s Cannes Competition title The Pot-Au-Feu from France’s Gaumont.

Set in the world of French gastronomy in 1885, the film stars Juliette Binoche as an esteemed cook who has a long-term relationship with a gourmet, played by Benoit Magimel.

It marks the latest feature from Vietnam-born Hung, who won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 1993 with The Scent Of Green Papaya, and returned to the festival with The Vertical Ray Of The Sun in 2000. It is the director’s first film since 2016’s French family saga Eternity.

Locally titled La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, the film is produced by Olivier Delbosc of Curiosa Films in co-production with Gaumont, France 2 Cinéma and UMedia, with the participation of Canal+, France Televisions and Cine+. Curiosa Films previously made Stars At Noon, which won director Claire Denis the Grand Prix when it played in Competition at Cannes in 2022.

The acquisition is Picturehouse Entertainment’s third pick-up at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, following Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster and Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses.

Picturehouse Entertainment managing director Clare Binns said: “Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel shine in Tran Anh Hung’s feast of a movie. We think audiences will devour this extraordinary and delicious film made to be relished on the big screen.”

French actor Magimel, who won the best actor Cesar award earlier this year for his performance in Pacification, previously co-starred with Binoche in 1999’s The Children Of The Century, and is also in Cannes this year in Stephanie Di Giusto’s Rosalie, which plays in Un Certain Regard.