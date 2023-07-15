SAG-AFTRA head Fran Drescher has made it clear over the past couple of days that she is not afraid of speaking her mind and lambasted Disney CEO Bob Iger on Friday over his remarks on the strike.

Asked on the picket lines on Friday what she thought of Iger’s comments that strike action was “very disturbing” Drescher, who delivered an impassioned tirade against corporate greed when she announced the strike yesterday, did not hold back.

“I found them terribly repugnant and out of touch. Positively tone deaf. I don’t think it served him well,” she said.

“If I were that company I would lock him behind doors and never let him talk to anybody about this because it’s so obvious that he has no clue as to what is really happening on the ground with hard working people that don’t make anywhere near the salary he is making.

“High seven figures, eight figures – this is crazy money that they make, and they don’t care if they’re land barons of a medieval time.”

Disney has just extended Iger’s contract until December 31 2026 to allow the company time to restructure and line up a suitable successor.

Iger told CNBC on Thursday that while he understood the Guild’s motives in pursuing fair compensation he found the ongoing Hollywood strike action to be “very disturbing”, adding that they came at “the worst time in the world” as the industry faced challenges

The high compensation packages of Hollywood CEO’s has come under closer scrutiny in recent months as the bulk of striking writers and actors who are not celebrities struggle to make ends meet.

Announcing the strike on Thursday Drescher said, ““We are being victimised by a very greedy entity,” Drescher said. “I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.

“I cannot believe how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty… when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment.”