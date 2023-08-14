Iréne Lindblad has been appointed CEO of Nordic production and distribution giant SF Studios.

Lindblad has been the CEO of Swedish production company Jarowskij for eleven years and was previously programme director at MTG. She joins SF Studios on October 16.

She replaces Michael Porseryd who left in January after six years as CEO. SF Studios’ chairman of the board, Jan Bernhardsson, has been acting CEO since then.

SF Studios’ international films include A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks, which it produced with Playtone and fully financed. The film directed by Mark Foster, is a US remake of A Man Called Ove, based on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling book.

“Iréne Lindblad has a background that makes her an excellent fit as CEO of SF Studios. She is a recognized leader with experience in both film production and distribution, and as a buyer of content,” said Bernhardsson.

“I am extremely happy and proud to be entrusted with leading the Nordic region’s - and one of Europe’s - leading film studios, SF Studios. Times are turbulent for our industry, and it is undergoing major changes. In this transition, SF Studios is a safe and stable player with exciting growth opportunities. I look forward to working with all the talented employees to ensure that we can deliver on our ambitious plans”, said Lindblad.

When Linblad takes up the role, Bernhardsson will step down as acting CEO and return to being chairman of the board.

Erik Haegerstrand, CEO of Bonnier Group which owns SF Studios, and who has been the chairman of the board, remains a member of the board. In addition, two new members will be elected to the board of SF Studios: Casten Almqvist, formerly among other positions CEO of Bonnier Broadcasting, and Sara Börsvik, CFO of Epidemic Sound and former CEO of Bonnierförlagen.