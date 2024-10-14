Gold, silver and bronze placements were handed out at the Student Academy Awards in London on Monday in the programme’s first ceremony outside the United States.

The 51st Student Academy Awards took place at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London and honoured 15 winners chosen from 2,683 entries from 738 colleges and universities worldwide.

The 2024 Student Academy Award placements by category are:

Alternative/Experimental

Gold: Birdy Wei-Ting Hung, A Brighter Summer Day For The Lady Avengers, San Francisco State University

Silver: Dori Walker, In Living Memory, Brown University

Bronze: Akshit Kumar, bonVoyage pour monVoyage, National Institute of Design, India

Animation

Gold: Florian Maurice, Maxime Foltzer & Estelle Bonnardel, Au Revoir Mon Monde, MoPA 3D Animation School, France

Silver: Kei Kanamori, Origami, Digital Hollywood University, Japan

Bronze: Spencer Baird, Student Accomplice, Brigham Young University

Documentary

Gold: Hannah Rafkin, Keeper,”School of Visual Arts

Silver: Aaron Johnson, The 17%, Chapman University

Bronze: Rishabh Raj Jain, A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness), New York University

Narrative

Gold: Pavel Sýkora & Viktor Horák, The Compatriot, Filmová Akademie Miroslava Ondříčka v Písku, Czech Republic

Silver: Jens Kevin Georg, Crust, Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, Germany

Bronze: Robin Wang, Neither Donkey Nor Horse, University of Southern California.

First-time honours went to National Institute of Design in India, Digital Hollywood University in Japan, and Filmová Akademie Miroslava Ondříčka v Písku in Czech Republic.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang made remarks and category presenters included The Wild Robot writer-director Chris Sanders and Saturday Night co-writer and director Jason Reitman.