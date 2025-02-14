Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to Sundance prize-winner East Of Wall.

Written and directed by Kate Beecroft, the drama about female resilience in the American West premiered at this year’s festival and won the Audience Award in the NEXT category.

Tabatha Zimiga and Porshia Zimiga star as themselves alongside Scoot McNairy and Jennifer Ehle in the story, inspired by the Zimigas’ real lives, of a rebellious young horse trainer who provides refuge for a group of wayward teens on her run-down ranch.

Lila Yacoub, Beecroft, Melanie Ramsayer and Shannon Moss produced, with Scott Frank, Al Engemann, Naia Cucukov, Peter Richards, Randy Wooten, Caitlin Gold, Ryan Hawkins, John Martin and Staci Hartman serving as executive producers. The film is a Station Road and Stetson’s Kingdom Production in association with Picture Movers, Stadium, Working Barn Productions, Low Road Films and Tan Bark Pictures.

UTA Independent Film Group helped structure financing and negotiated the Sony deal.

Beecroft commented: “I am incredibly grateful to have our film championed by, and to be partnered with, Sony Pictures Classics. This project is deeply personal to everyone involved, and I’m so proud of the bravery my cast showed in sharing their voices – voices that are too often overlooked or pushed aside. I can’t wait for audiences to experience their lives on the big screen.”

Sony Pictures Classics added: “East Of Wall is that rare debut film that radiates authenticity as it captures wholly original characters in magnificent landscapes executed with a most inventive eye. We are so excited for audiences young and older to discover this contemporary western made for the big screen.”