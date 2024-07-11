Teresa Moneo, formerly director, international original film at Netflix, has taken over the UK original film remit at Netflix as part of a restructure of the London-based UK film team that has seen Bradley Quirk leave the US streamer.

In her previous role, Moneo oversaw award-winning non-English language films including JA Bayona’s Society Of The Snow and Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God,

Moneo, now director of UK film, reports to Anne Mensah, vice president of content, along with Mona Qureshi, director, UK series.

The changes to the UK film team follow the appointment of Los Angeles-based Dan Lin as chairman of Netflix Film, taking over from Scott Stuber, in April.

Quirk was hired in July 2023 to oversee Netflix’s UK film slate, working as manager, Netflix UK. His appointment was part of a reshuffle that had seen Fiona Lamptey leave as director of UK features in May 2023 and the effective closure of the Breakout initiative for rising filmmakers the streamer ran with Creative UK. It did not greenlight to production any of the six projects it had developed.

Upcoming films backed by Netflix UK include Ben Taylor’s Joy, starring James Norton, Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie, produced by Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey’s Wildgaze Films, about the story behind the world’s first baby born via IVF, Louise Brown.

Edward Berger’s The Ballad Of A Small Player, starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, is now filming in Macao as a UK-Germany co-production, produced by Mike Goodrige’s Good Chaos and Matt Wilkinson’s Stigma Films.

Additionally, Tom Harper’s untitled Peaky Blinders film, starring Cillian Murphy, goes into production later this year in the UK.

The well-respected Moneo has worked at companies including Pathe Productions and Focus Features, and joined Netflix in 2019, working with David Kosse, then vice president of international film. Kosse left the company in September 2022.

Quirk most recently worked development producer at Tanya Segatchian and John Woodward’s Brightstar Film & TV. Prior to that he was at Altitude from 2014 as head of creative across film and TV, where he ran his own slate of projects. He executive produced the Horrible Histories feature and developed The Ipcress File TV series.