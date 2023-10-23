Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Oct 20-22) Total gross to date Week 1. Trolls Band Together (Universal) £3m £3m 1 2. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Trafalgar) £2.358m £8.7m 2 3. Killers Of The Flower Moon (Paramount) £2.356m £2.5m 1 4. Leo (Ahimsa Entertainment) £1.2m £1.2m 1 5. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount) £642,345 £5.4m 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.22

Universal’s Trolls Band Together sang its way to a number one at the UK-Ireland box office with a £3m opening weekend as Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon and Indian action thriller Leo scored strong openings.

Trolls Band Together took a £4,677 average from 641 cinemas; its opening was down on the £5.5m at an £8,908 average of 2016’s Trolls.

Last weekend’s number one Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour added £2.358m on its second session. This 58.8% drop still represents a strong result for Trafalgar Releasing on a two-hour 49-minute event cinema release.

The Eras Tour is up to almost £8.7m. Having already become the highest-grossing event cinema release of all time on its opening weekend, it is closing in fast on the £9.8m of 2009’s Michael Jackson: This Is It, the highest-grossing concert film in the territory.

Killers Of The Flower Moon started with £2.356m – the third-highest opening for a Martin Scorsese film, behind 2014’s The Wolf Of Wall Street (£4.7m) and 2003’s Gangs Of New York (£2.6m). Including previews, the film has £2.5m.

Leo scored an outstanding £1.2m opening at the box office for Ahimsa Entertainment, with final figures to be confirmed. The film is already closing in on the £1.3m of 2022’s Ponniyin Selvan: I as the highest-grossing Tamil-language film of all time in the territory. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Indian screen icon Vijay as Parthiban a mild-mannered cafe owner who attracts the attention of a drug cartel of which he used to be part.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie added £802,000 on its second weekend since its official opening – a 40.2% drop. The family animation is now up to £4.5m, still with a long way to go to catch the £8.8m of 2021’s The Paw Patrol Movie.

Three new titles boosted top five takings by 1.8% to £9.6m - a decent performance following on from the stellar Eras Tour opening session.

Universal horror Five Nights At Freddy’s and Studiocanal’s Cat Person will look to sustain this performance from next weekend.

Miracle Club, Past Lives hold well

The Exorcist: Believer dropped 43% on its third weekend for Universal, adding £576,509 to reach £4.6m. It is still behind the £7.4m of the 1998 re-release of William Friedkin’s 1973 original film but well up on the takings of any new Exorcist title (2004’s Exorcist: The Beginning made £1.2m).

Adam Deacon’s Sumotherhood dropped 48% on its second weekend, with £382,000 taking it to a £1.5m total for Paramount – closing in on the £2.1m of 2011 first film Anuvahood.

The Creator added £325,594 on its fourth weekend for Disney, dropping 49%, to reach a £6.1m total.

The Great Escaper starring Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson leads Warner Bros’ slate, adding £324,543 on its third weekend – a 39.3% drop. After a moderate opening, the film has found its audience and is up to £3.1m.

Disney’s A Haunting In Venice fell 52% across its sixth session with £325,594, and is up to £9m – ahead of the £8m of 2022’s Death On The Nile, but behind the £24.2m of 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express, from Kenneth Branagh’s previous Agatha Christie adaptations.

Saw X scythes forward as Lionsgate’s leading title, adding £244,576 – a 52.7% drop – on its fourth weekend in cinemas. The film is up to £5.4m, overtaking 2017’s Jigsaw to become the eighth-highest-grossing from 10 Saw films and closing in on 2009’s Saw VI.

Also for Lionsgate, The Miracle Club added £180,530, falling just 34% (and just 9% in Ireland). The film is now up to £832,132 from two weekends.

Vertigo Releasing’s It Lives Inside opened to £76,051 from 201 cinemas at a £378 average and has £101,397 including previews.

Celine Song’s Past Lives leads Studiocanal’s slate, adding £51,169 on its seventh session – a drop of just 25.6% representing a better-than-market-average performance. It is up to almost £2.6m ahead of its awards run throughout the winter.

Warner Bros’ 10th -anniversary re-release of Alfonso Cuaron’s Gravity made £35,284 at the weekend as part of a £59,867 total. This figure is in addition to the sizeable £32.8m original release in 2013.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem added £33,000 on its 12th weekend in cinemas – an impressive 57.1% increase on last time out. The animation is now up to a healthy £10m total.

Ken Loach’s The Old Oak added £31,019 on its fourth session for Studiocanal, with £31,019 taking it to £897,665.

Signature Entertainment’s The Canterville Ghost added £26,715 on its fifth weekend in cinemas. With a voice cast including Toby Jones, Freddie Highmore, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Imelda Staunton, Meera Syal, David Harewood and Miranda Hart, the UK-US feature has been a hit for Signature, becoming its highest-grossing first-run animation release ever with £452,055.

The Equalizer 3 remains Sony’s sole film in cinemas, adding £26,557 on its eighth weekend to reach an £8.5m total. Next up for the studio is Eli Roth’s horror Thanksgiving on November 17.

Warner Bros’ horror The Nun II added £21,100 and is up to almost £6.5m from seven sessions – down on the £11.4m of the 2018 first film.

Trafalgar Releasing’s Dead Man Walking brought in £17,960 on Saturday, October 21 from 57 cinemas.

Nearing the end of its run, Oppenheimer added £13,551 on its 14th weekend in cinemas for Universal – overtaking its July 21 rival Barbie again on a weekend-by-weekend basis. The Christopher Nolan historical drama has over £58.1m in total, and will likely finish its run as the 28th -highest-grossing film of all time in the territory, ahead of its online release on November 21.

BFI Distribution’s re-release of Powell and Pressburger’s comedyI Know Where I’m Going! brought in a strong £12,895 from just seven cinemas at a £1,842 average, with £13,704 including previews.

Park Circus played John Carpenter’s Christine this weekend, taking £8,485 and £20,278 including previews.

Lionsgate’s Expend4bles added £5,867 on its fifth weekend in cinemas, and is closing out with a £1.8m total.

Barbie is finally dancing her way out of UK-Ireland cinemas after 14 weekends, adding £5,819. It has £95.5m as the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time in the territory; and as the highest-grossing film directed by a woman, 2023 release and Warner Bros release among its many other records.

Matt Johnson’s BlackBerry added £2,830 on its third weekend for National Amusements, reaching a £246,210 total.

On a second weekend of its re-release, seasonal horror Friday The 13th added £2,307 for Park Circus for a £110,695 total box office.

Playing in just one cinema, Vertigo Releasing horror Night Of The Hunted brought in £302.

Event cinema release The Prince Of Egypt – The Musical took £105,085 on Thursday, October 19 for Trafalgar Releasing. The musical has £218,293 in total, with several figures still to come in.