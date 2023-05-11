Paris-based Indie Sales is heading to Cannes with The Jolly Forgers in tow, kicking off sales at the market for Yolande Moreau’s latest ensemble drama.

Moreau directs and stars in the feel-good feature as a woman who returns to her hometown to a house she inherited and takes in a merry band of new tenants, three men who brighten up her daily life and help her rekindle the flame of her long-lost true love. Sergi Lopez and Gregory Gadebois co-star in the film produced by Julie Salvador of France’s Christmas in July with Belgium’s Artémis Productions.

The Jolly Forgers is Moreau’s third feature following 2004’s César-winning When The Sea Rises co-directed with Gilles Porte and 2013’s Henri. She is among France’s top actresses, known for César-winning Séraphine and more recent films including the just-released The Principal and 2022 Directors’ Fortnight opener Scarlet.

Indie Sales’ sales manager Sarah Delafoulhouze said of Moreau: “It is an honour to work with this well-known director who has proved to be both original and very popular. She manages to tell a poetic, heartwarming story about opening oneself to new encounters.”

Also on Indie Sales’ hefty Cannes slate is the just-boarded The Good Teacher (Pas de Vague) from Teddy Lussi-Modeste that stars François Civil as a young teacher wrongfully accused of sexual misconduct by a teenage girl from his class.

Indie Sales will also market premiere a slew of new titles including Jean-Pierre Améris’ unlikely friendship story Take a Chance on Me, Pierre Jolivet’s Green Tide inspired by the true story of an environmental disaster in Brittany starring Celine Sallette and Philippe van Leeuw’s Belgian feature shot on the Arizona-Mexico border starring Vicky Krieps.