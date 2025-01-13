Rank Film (origin) Distributor Jan 10-12 gross Total Week 1 Mufasa: The Lion King (US) Disney £2.2m £23.9m 4 2 Nosferatu (US) Universal £2m £8.8m 2 3 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US) Paramount £1.5m £20.9m 3 4 We Live In Time (UK-Fr) Studiocanal £1.3m £5.2m 2 5 Babygirl (US) EFD £1m £1.1m 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.21

Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller Babygirl took over £1m on its opening weekend at the UK-Ireland box office; as Mufasa: The Lion King held top spot for a fourth weekend.

Disney’s Mufasa added £2.2m – a 33% drop, that brought it to £23.9m total. It has now passed the £22.6m of the original 1994 Disney animation; although that was at substantially different rates, and it is well down on the £76m of 2019’s The Lion King.

Still, four weeks in first place is a strong achievement for Barry Jenkins’ CGI title, which should enter the UK-Ireland all-time top 200 within the next week.

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu held on to second spot on its second weekend, with a £2m session – a drop of 36%. The horror film is up to £8.8m, already Eggers’ highest-grossing title ahead of The Northman (£4.7m total), and Universal’s highest-grossing horror since Five Night’s At Freddy’s (£10.6m) in 2023 – which it will pass within the next fortnight. It passed the £8.1m total of last year’s Longlegs this weekend, also topping 2024 horrors Speak No Evil, M3GAN, Scream VI and The Nun II.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 added £1.5m on its third session for Paramount – a 43.8% drop, that brought it to £20.9m total. The animated adventure has now topped the £19.3m of 2020’s Sonic The Hedgehog, and could overtake the £27m of 2022’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 before the end of its run.

Romantic drama We Live In Time starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh was one of the strongest performers of the weekend, falling just 19.3% with a £1.3m second weekend. The Studiocanal title is up to £5.2m, and will overtake the £6m of 2015’s Brooklyn within the next week to become director John Crowley’s highest-grossing title in the region.

Babygirl got off to a strong start for Entertainment Film Distributors, with over £1m at a £1,808 screen average. It has £1.1m including previews, and is already the highest-grossing title for Dutch actress-turned-filmmaker Halina Reijn (topping the £916,909 of 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Takings for the top five titles totalled £8.1m - a 12.1% increase on the equivalent weekend from last year. All of the top five taking over £1m also represents a good sign for cinemas, with Disney’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet looking to continue the good start to the year next weekend.

Wicked nears summit

Wicked added £877,940 on its eighth weekend in cinemas – a 47% drop, demonstrating an enduring theatrical appeal despite launching on digital platforms at the start of the month. The Universal blockbuster is now up to £58.8m, overtaking Deadpool & Wolverine (£57.6m), and should become the highest-grossing 2024 release by this time next week, ahead of Inside Out 2 (£59.2m).

With final figures still to come, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain opened to £705,814 from 445 sites at a £1,586 screen average for Disney. The film, about two personality-divided cousins who go on a heritage tour in Poland, has £995,883 including previews.

Robbie Williams biopic Better Man added £621,159 on its third weekend in cinemas – a 32.8% drop that brought it beyond the £5m mark for Entertainment Film Distributors.

Pablo Larrain’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie opened to £382,771 from 405 sites, at a £945 site average for Studiocanal. starting below Larrain’s 2017 Jackie (£663,110 opening) and Spencer (£492,350). The Venice 2024 premiere has £508,528 including previews.

Now through a 10th weekend in cinemas, Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru put on £317,364 – a 52.9% drop that took it to £35.4m total. It will likely finish slightly short of the £38m of 2014’s Paddington, and down on the £42.6m of 2017’s Paddington 2.

Conclave continues to hold well for Black Bear Pictures, dropping just 25% on its seventh weekend with £219,000. The papal drama is now up to £6.7m, not far behind the distributor’s highest-grossing title Longlegs (£8.1m).

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II added £148,000 to its pot on its ninth weekend in cinemas. The swords-and-sandals epic is now up to £31.7m for Paramount.

RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys posted a decent second weekend for Curzon, adding £41,948 to hit a £237,508 total.

Mubi’s Queer put on £19,832 on its fifth session. The Mexico-set drama is up to £780,000, and should pass the £800,000 mark today as it plays on Odeon’s Spotlight programme.

Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora added £18,612 on its 11th weekend in cinemas, taking it past the £2m mark for Universal.

A BFI Distribution release of Victor Kossakovsky’s Berlin 2024 title Architecton took £12,555 on Friday and Saturday, and has £23,160 including previews.

Elysian Film Distribution’s re-release of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away added £11,763 on its third weekend, and has £191,166.

Justin Kurzel’s The Order, about a police officer attempting to track down a far-right gang, added £10,857 on its third weekend, and has £188,075 for MetFilm Distribution.

Icelandic horror The Damned opened to £10,401 from 59 sites at a £176 average for Vertical/Miracle.

Cannes 2024 title The Girl With The Needle opened to £6,591 from nine sites at a £732 average for Mubi, with £11,151 in total.

Kraven The Hunter is closing out after five weekends in cinemas for Sony, with £6,075 taking it to a flat £1.5m total.

Parkland Film Capital took £3,383 from one screen showings of French romantic comedy It’s Raining Men, with the film at £5,339 including previews.

The Wild Robot added £3,135 on its 13th weekend in cinemas for Universal, and is up to £13.8m total.

Polish action title Diabel has £53,634 through its second weekend for Magnetes Pictures.