|Rank
|Film (origin)
|Distributor
|Jan 10-12 gross
|Total
|Week
|1
|Mufasa: The Lion King (US)
|Disney
|£2.2m
|£23.9m
|4
|2
|Nosferatu (US)
|Universal
|£2m
|£8.8m
|2
|3
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US)
|Paramount
|£1.5m
|£20.9m
|3
|4
|We Live In Time (UK-Fr)
|Studiocanal
|£1.3m
|£5.2m
|2
|5
|Babygirl (US)
|EFD
|£1m
|£1.1m
|1
GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.21
Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller Babygirl took over £1m on its opening weekend at the UK-Ireland box office; as Mufasa: The Lion King held top spot for a fourth weekend.
Disney’s Mufasa added £2.2m – a 33% drop, that brought it to £23.9m total. It has now passed the £22.6m of the original 1994 Disney animation; although that was at substantially different rates, and it is well down on the £76m of 2019’s The Lion King.
Still, four weeks in first place is a strong achievement for Barry Jenkins’ CGI title, which should enter the UK-Ireland all-time top 200 within the next week.
Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu held on to second spot on its second weekend, with a £2m session – a drop of 36%. The horror film is up to £8.8m, already Eggers’ highest-grossing title ahead of The Northman (£4.7m total), and Universal’s highest-grossing horror since Five Night’s At Freddy’s (£10.6m) in 2023 – which it will pass within the next fortnight. It passed the £8.1m total of last year’s Longlegs this weekend, also topping 2024 horrors Speak No Evil, M3GAN, Scream VI and The Nun II.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 added £1.5m on its third session for Paramount – a 43.8% drop, that brought it to £20.9m total. The animated adventure has now topped the £19.3m of 2020’s Sonic The Hedgehog, and could overtake the £27m of 2022’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 before the end of its run.
Romantic drama We Live In Time starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh was one of the strongest performers of the weekend, falling just 19.3% with a £1.3m second weekend. The Studiocanal title is up to £5.2m, and will overtake the £6m of 2015’s Brooklyn within the next week to become director John Crowley’s highest-grossing title in the region.
Babygirl got off to a strong start for Entertainment Film Distributors, with over £1m at a £1,808 screen average. It has £1.1m including previews, and is already the highest-grossing title for Dutch actress-turned-filmmaker Halina Reijn (topping the £916,909 of 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies).
Takings for the top five titles totalled £8.1m - a 12.1% increase on the equivalent weekend from last year. All of the top five taking over £1m also represents a good sign for cinemas, with Disney’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet looking to continue the good start to the year next weekend.
Wicked nears summit
Wicked added £877,940 on its eighth weekend in cinemas – a 47% drop, demonstrating an enduring theatrical appeal despite launching on digital platforms at the start of the month. The Universal blockbuster is now up to £58.8m, overtaking Deadpool & Wolverine (£57.6m), and should become the highest-grossing 2024 release by this time next week, ahead of Inside Out 2 (£59.2m).
With final figures still to come, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain opened to £705,814 from 445 sites at a £1,586 screen average for Disney. The film, about two personality-divided cousins who go on a heritage tour in Poland, has £995,883 including previews.
Robbie Williams biopic Better Man added £621,159 on its third weekend in cinemas – a 32.8% drop that brought it beyond the £5m mark for Entertainment Film Distributors.
Pablo Larrain’s Maria starring Angelina Jolie opened to £382,771 from 405 sites, at a £945 site average for Studiocanal. starting below Larrain’s 2017 Jackie (£663,110 opening) and Spencer (£492,350). The Venice 2024 premiere has £508,528 including previews.
Now through a 10th weekend in cinemas, Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru put on £317,364 – a 52.9% drop that took it to £35.4m total. It will likely finish slightly short of the £38m of 2014’s Paddington, and down on the £42.6m of 2017’s Paddington 2.
Conclave continues to hold well for Black Bear Pictures, dropping just 25% on its seventh weekend with £219,000. The papal drama is now up to £6.7m, not far behind the distributor’s highest-grossing title Longlegs (£8.1m).
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II added £148,000 to its pot on its ninth weekend in cinemas. The swords-and-sandals epic is now up to £31.7m for Paramount.
RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys posted a decent second weekend for Curzon, adding £41,948 to hit a £237,508 total.
Mubi’s Queer put on £19,832 on its fifth session. The Mexico-set drama is up to £780,000, and should pass the £800,000 mark today as it plays on Odeon’s Spotlight programme.
Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora added £18,612 on its 11th weekend in cinemas, taking it past the £2m mark for Universal.
A BFI Distribution release of Victor Kossakovsky’s Berlin 2024 title Architecton took £12,555 on Friday and Saturday, and has £23,160 including previews.
Elysian Film Distribution’s re-release of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away added £11,763 on its third weekend, and has £191,166.
Justin Kurzel’s The Order, about a police officer attempting to track down a far-right gang, added £10,857 on its third weekend, and has £188,075 for MetFilm Distribution.
Icelandic horror The Damned opened to £10,401 from 59 sites at a £176 average for Vertical/Miracle.
Cannes 2024 title The Girl With The Needle opened to £6,591 from nine sites at a £732 average for Mubi, with £11,151 in total.
Kraven The Hunter is closing out after five weekends in cinemas for Sony, with £6,075 taking it to a flat £1.5m total.
Parkland Film Capital took £3,383 from one screen showings of French romantic comedy It’s Raining Men, with the film at £5,339 including previews.
The Wild Robot added £3,135 on its 13th weekend in cinemas for Universal, and is up to £13.8m total.
Polish action title Diabel has £53,634 through its second weekend for Magnetes Pictures.
No comments yet