FilmNation has boarded international sales on the upcoming Derek Cianfrance drama Roofman starring Channng Tatum.

The feature centres on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester (Tatum), a charming armed robber who makes an elaborate escape from prison and takes refuge in a Toys R Us. Roofman follows Manchester’s months-long odyssey on the lam.

Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond The Pines) co-wrote the screenplay with Kirt Gunn.

Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker will produce for Limelight alongside Cianfrance’s longtime collaborators Jamie Patricof of Hunting Lane and Lynette Howell Taylor of 51 Entertainment.

Limelight (Palm Springs, Pam & Tommy) developed the project and will fully finance the film.

CAA Media Finance represents North American rights.