Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Oct 27-29) Total gross to date Week 1. Five Nights At Freddy’s (Universal) £3.2m £5.4m 1 2. Trolls Band Together (Universal) £2.5m £9m 2 3. Killers Of The Flower Moon (Paramount) £1.5m £5.6m 2 4. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Trafalgar) £1.2m £10.4m 3 5. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount) £708,000 £6.1m 3

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.21

Blumhouse horror Five Nights At Freddy’s topped the UK-Ireland box office on its opening weekend, starting with £3.2m at a healthy £5,293 average.

Distributed by Universal, Five Nights At Freddy’s polled in 595 cinemas. Having opened on Wednesday, October 25, it has £5.4m in total. The £3.2m start is up on those of recent Blumhouse Productions output, including The Exorcist: Believer (£1.7m), Insidious: The Red Door (£2.3m) and M3GAN, all from this year.

Universal scored a one-two this weekend, with last weekend’s number one Trolls Band Together holding well with a 19% drop. The animated feature added £2.5m on its second session to hit £9m total – tracking behind 2016’s Trolls, which ended on £25m, but still a strong performance.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon put in a strong second-weekend performance, falling 36% with £1.5m for Paramount. It is up to a £5.6m total, passing the £5.58m of 2011’s Hugo to become Scorsese’s seventh-highest-grossing film of all time. Next ahead in that list is 2004’s The Aviator with £8.4m.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now the highest-grossing concert film ever released in the UK and Ireland. The film added £1.2m on its third weekend in cinemas – a 48.1% drop, which represents a decent performance for an event cinema release that runs to almost three hours.

With £10.4m, it has overtaken the £9.8m of 2009’s Michael Jackson: This Is It to take the concert film crown; having already broken the record for highest-grossing event cinema release on its opening weekend. It will likely finish in the top 20 highest-grossing releases of 2023, currently occupying 16th position.

Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie added £708,000 on its third official weekend in cinemas – a strong hold, falling just 11.7% on the school half term weekend. The animation is up to £6.1m, behind the £8.8m of 2021’s The Paw Patrol Movie.

Takings for the top five fell slightly, down 4.6% to £9.2m. However, the figure is still almost double that of the second weekend of October; and has topped £9m for three successive weekends for the first time since mid-August.

Leo Tamil record

The Exorcist: Believer fell 38% with £360,355 on its fourth weekend. It is now up to £5.3m, overtaking the £5.1m of 2021’s Halloween Kills and £4.8m of 2022’s Halloween Ends, both also directed by David Gordon Green and made by Blumhouse.

The Great Escaper starring Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson added £262,645 on its fourth session – a strong hold, falling just 19.1%. The drama appears to have found its audience for Warner Bros, hitting the £3.8m mark.

Adam Deacon’s Sumotherhood added £195,000 on its third weekend in cinemas – a 49% drop – and is up to £1.9m for Paramount, within range of the £2.1m of 2011 first film Anuvahood.

Disney’s The Creator added £184,376 on its fifth weekend – a 43% drop – and is up to £6.6m after decent midweek showings.

Torture horror Saw X leads Lionsgate’s slate, adding £152,999 on its fifth weekend in cinemas – a 37.4% drop. It is up to almost £5.7m, overtaking 2009’s Saw VI to become the seventh-highest-grossing from 10 Saw films.

Lionsgate’s The Miracle Club posted a 30.9% drop, adding £124,793 on its third weekend in cinemas and reaching £1.2m in total.

A Haunting In Venice added £119,612 for Disney, falling 35% on its previous session, to reach £9.3m in total.

After a stellar opening weekend, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Indian action film Leo starring Joseph Vijay has become the highest-grossing Tamil-language film ever across its first full week in cinemas. With over £1.5m, it has passed the £1.3m total of last year’s Ponniyin Selvan I.

With £98,000 on its second session, it did experience a sharp 92.1% drop from its opening weekend. It still represents an outstanding result, with few non-English language titles crossing the £1m mark in the territory.

Park Circus’ release of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice brought in £93,042 at the weekend.

Viral short story adaptation Cat Person opened to £45,017 for Studiocanal, from 177 sites at a £254 average. Including previews, Susanna Fogel’s Sundance 2023 drama has £79,723.

Also for Studiocanal, Past Lives put on £38,477 on its eighth weekend; a decent hold saw it fall just 24.8%. It is up to £2.7m ahead of its winter awards run.

Russian animation How To Save The Immortal opened to £34,461 from 130 reports, at a £265 average, through Miracle/Dazzler.

Animation The Canterville Ghost has proven a success for Signature Entertainment, still in the top 20 after six weekends. It added £27,578 on its latest session – a 3.2% increase on last time out – and is up to a £524,499 total.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem fights on after 13 weekends in cinemas for Paramount. The film added £26,000 to reach a decent £10.1m total.

Crime drama Retribution starring Liam Neeson opened to £25,691 for Studiocanal, at a £584 site average.

Ken Loach’s The Old Oak added £15,060 on its fifth weekend in cinemas for Studiocanal, and is up to £952,466 – down on the £1.3m of the director’s last film Sorry We Missed You.

Typist Artist Pirate King, the latest film from UK filmmaker Carol Morley, opened to £12,840 from 26 sites, at a £494 site average for Modern Films. Including previews the film has £28,624; a UK Q&A tour with Morley continues throughout November and into December.

Vertigo Releasing horror It Lives Inside added £12,230 on its second weekend in cinemas, to hit a £161,010 total.

Curzon’s Berlinale 2023 award winner 20,000 Species Of Bees opened to £10,511 from 30 sites, and has £16,828 including previews.

Sony’s The Equalizer 3 added £10,423 on its ninth weekend in cinemas to hit £8.6m total. The studio’s next film in cinemas is horror Thanksgiving on November 17.

Foe starring Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan and Aaron Pierre added £9,022 on its second weekend in cinemas. The film is up to £140,084.

Warner Bros’ The Nun II is closing out after eight weekends in cinemas, adding £8,344 to reach £6.5m – down on the £11.4m of the 2018 first film.

Hammer Studios’ horror Doctor Jekyll starring Eddie Izzard took £6,277 from 46 sites at a £136 average, released in collaboration with Miracle.

Treasure hunting documentary Savage Waters opened to £2,700 at the weekend, and has £7,380 including previews, from limited shows at each venue.

Suitable Flesh brought in £1,327 on its opening weekend for Vertigo Releasing, and has £2,870 including previews.

Black Bear’s Dumb Money is closing out with a £1.3m cume from six weekends in cinemas.

Trafalgar Releasing’s Crossroads: Global Fan Event, an event cinema release of Tamra Davis’ 2002 road movie starring Britney Spears, took £64,892 from screenings on Monday 23 and Wednesday 25 October.