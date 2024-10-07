Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Oct 4-6) Total gross to date Week 1. Joker: Folie à Deux (Warner Bros) £5.7m £5.7m 1 2. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros) £1.1m £22.8m 5 3. Speak No Evil (Universal) £408,214 £4.8m 4 4. The Substance (Mubi) £358,000 £2.2m 3 5. The Outrun (Studiocanal) £319,542 £1.1m 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.31

Warner Bros blockbuster Joker: Folie à Deux topped the UK-Ireland box office on its opening weekend; but its £5.7m start was 54.9% down on the £12.6m opening of the 2019 first film.

Folie à Deux took an £7,826 average from 725 cinemas – also down 58.2% on the £18,734 average from 671 sites of Joker.

A potential yardstick for Folie à Deux’s performance is 2021 comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which opened to £6.2m and ended on £18.1m.

Warner Bros achieved a box office one-two this weekend, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dropping down a place following four weeks in top spot. Tim Burton’s comedy-horror sequel took £1.1m - a 37.8% drop - and is up to £22.8m in total.

Universal’s Blumhouse Productions horror Speak No Evil is putting in a good showing, dropping 37% on its fourth session with £408,214 taking it to £4.8m.

Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance posted the best hold of all new films in the top 20, dropping just 15% across its third weekend in cinemas. It added £358,000 from 411 cinemas with an £871 location average up on last weekend; and has £2.2m in total, as the second-highest-grossing title ever in the territory for distributor Mubi, behind only Priscilla (£3.3m) from January.

Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun starring Saoirse Ronan also posted a decent hold, falling just 19.6% with £319,542 taking it to £1.1m from two weekends for Studiocanal.

Despicable Me 4 dropped out of the top five on its 13th weekend in cinemas; but still added a further £295,462. The Illumination animation is up to £47.4m, just behind Despicable Me 2 (£47.5m), Minions (£47.8m) and Despicable Me 3 (£47.9m), and ahead of Minions: The Rise Of Gru (£47m).

Sky Cinema title Lee, released by Studiocanal, added £237,762 on its fourth weekend – a 40.7% drop that took it to £3.4m total.

Universal opened Aaron Schimberg’s Sundance title A Different Man starring Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson and Renate Reinsve to £88,811, at a £415 site average. The film has £88,947 including previews.

The Shaun Of The Dead 20th-anniversary re-release added a further £22,885 on its second session for Universal, and is up to £454,708.

More to come.