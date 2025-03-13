Noel Clarke’s wife Iris Clarke has taken the stand at the trial for his libel claim against Guardian News and Media (GNM), and accused Clarke’s former producer Gina Powell of being “a liar”.

Powell, who worked for Clarke’s production company Unstoppable between 2014 and 2017, accused the actor of bullying colleagues and sexually assaulting her on a business trip to Los Angeles.

At the hearing on Thursday, March 13, Iris Clarke said she was present on that trip, having flown over with Clarke and their children.

“I didn’t see her very much, I saw her on two occasions,” said Iris Clarke of Powell. “When I saw her, she was very relaxed and comfortable. Someone who is a victim, feels intimidated, feels threatened, does not act the way she was.”

She accused Powell of making false claims against her husband, saying, “She is a liar. She was not threatened or intimidated by him. I feel like she was infatuated with him.”

Gavin Millar KC, cross-examining for GNM, asked Clarke how she knew Powell was never uncomfortable when away from her own presence.

“I am telling you, she was never uncomfortable around my husband, and even when she was not in my presence, I could see she was not uncomfortable, or do I have to be physically beside her?” responded Clarke.

Noel Clarke finished giving his evidence on Thursday after three-and-a-half days. During Thursday’s session, he was asked about his understanding of the word ‘banter’.

“I think the world has changed,” said Clarke. “I think things that were acceptable 10, 20 years ago are just no longer acceptable and throwing a blanket lens of 2021 on them is just not fair on anybody.”

He used London’s Notting Hill Carnival as an example of different cultural practices. “There are dances where people jump on top of each other,” said Clarke. “If you put these dance moves in other cultures, that would be considered assault.

“Even now, people at Carnival have to be careful. The culture has changed.”

The hearing is due to conclude in April, with a decision expected in writing at a later date. GNM is defending its reporting as being both true and in the public interest.