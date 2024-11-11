Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru has breathed life into the UK-Ireland box office with a £9.7m opening weekend.

Its total came from 732 cinemas, at a strong £13,201 location average. The £9.7m figure is the biggest opening ever for Studiocanal, topping the £8.3m of 2017’s Paddington 2, and the £5.1m of 2014’s Paddington.

It also marks the third-biggest opening of 2024, behind the £12.6m of Deadpool & Wolverine and £11.3m of Inside Out 2.

It is the biggest opening of the year for a UK-produced film, and sixth-biggest in the last decade, according to Studiocanal.

Paddington In Peru’s start is ahead of family film comparisons Despicable Me 4 (£8.9m), Wonka (£8.9m) and Mary Poppins Returns (£8.2m).

The strong start is good news for UK-Ireland exhibitors, who have suffered recently with both October and 2024 down on last year; and concerns over incoming tax rises and wage increases.

Further box office figures to follow.