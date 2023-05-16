UK outfit Studio Soho International has boarded Spiros Jacovides’ debut feature Black Stone and will launch international sales on the title at Cannes.

The Greek comedy premiered at Thessaloniki where it picked up four awards including best newcomer director and the youth jury award for best feature. Further outings include Trieste, where it won best film and a jury mention, and as part of the Smart7 travelling festival competition.

The story follows a documentary crew who discover a Greek mother desperate to bring home her missing son who has been accused of fraud.

Black Stone is produced by Wild At Heart, and Steficon, in co-production with ERT and supported by The Greek Film Centre, EKOME and Angry Intern Films. Jacovides penned the screenplay with Ziad Semaan

Eleni Kokkidou leads the cast with Julio George Katsis, Kevin Zans Ansong and Achilleas Chariskos.

Cinobo is releasing the film in Greece and Cyprus early this summer.

Studio Soho is the sales arm of Film Soho. The company recently wrapped production on Sadie Frost’s Twiggy documentary which it is also introducing to buyers at Cannes.