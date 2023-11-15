Universal Pictures has given the 2024 release calendar its summer season opener, pushing back Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action comedy The Fall Guy from March 1 to May 3 2024.

The film fills the gap left by Deadpool 3, which has been pushed back from May 3 to July 26 2004 as Marvel Studios aims to complete production following strike disruption.

Gosling, who has earned awards buzz for playing Ken in Barbie, stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who returns to the business when the star of a tentpole directed by his ex Jody Moreno goes missing.

Emily Blunt, who is also earning awards attention for her role as J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, plays Moreno.

David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) directs The Fall Guy from a screenplay by Drew Pearce inspired by the hit 1980s TV series of the same name which starred Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) as Severs.

Rounding out the key cast are Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, and Majors.

Producers are Kelly McCormick and Leitch for their 87North, Gosling, and Guymon Casady for Entertainment 360. Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson, serve as executive producers.