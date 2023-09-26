Screen can reveal the first trailer for Tzu-Hui Peng and Ping-Wen Wang’s A Journey In Spring, which will world premiere at the San Sebastián film festival.

This Taiwanese production tells the story of an old man living in an old house on the urban fringe of Taipei whose wife suddenly dies. He decides to put her body in an old freezer.

According to the directors, the film “depicts the life experience of losing a loved one. We want to invite the audience to slow down and observe the changing life and the passing of time”. They decided to shoot in super 16mm as they were “looking for a tender image, a poetic way to show life is imperfect and incomplete”.

No sales agent is attached so far.