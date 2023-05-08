Aisha and The Banshees Of Inisherin were among the big winners at this year’s Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) , which marked its 20th anniversary with a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday.

Martin McDonagh’s multiple Oscar-nominated The Banshees Of Inisherin shot on location in the west of Ireland and took awards for best film, while Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon won IFTAs for supporting actor and actress.

Frank Berry’s direct provision drama Aisha also scored several major awards in the ceremony at Dublin Royal Convention Centre. The film starring Letitia Wright as a woman navigating Ireland’s system for asylum seekers took IFTAs for best director and best screenplay for Berry. Aisha’s Tamara Conboy was honoured for her work on production design.

Following the success of last year’s An Cailín Ciúin – which became the first Irish-language feature to win Best Film at the IFTAs – another drama in Irish took a significant award. Bríd Ní Neachtain was awarded best actress for her role in Róise & Frank, the story of a grieving woman who starts to believe that a dog who comes into her life is the reincarnation of her late husband.

Paul Mescal took best actor for his Oscar-nominated performance in Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun.

The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to Kathryn Ferguson’s Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares.

Following Oscar and BAFTA An Irish Goodbye won the award for best live-action short.

The previously announced Screen Ireland Rising Star Award was presented to filmmaker Aoife McArdle for her work on Severance.

In the television categories, Sharon Horgan’s hit Apple TV series Bad Sisters won four awards, including acting nods for Horgan and Ann Marie Duff. The series also won best drama and director (drama) for Dearbhla Walsh.

The full list of 2023 IFTA winners appears below.

Best Film: The Banshees Of Inisherin

Actor in a Lead Role – Film: Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Actress in a Lead Role – Film: Bríd Ní Neachtain, Róise & Frank

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film: Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Director – Film: Frank Berry, Aisha

Script – Film: Frank Berry, Aisha

George Morrison Feature Documentary: Nothing Compares

Best Live Action Short: An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short: Soft Tissue

Best Hair & Make-Up: Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney, Vikings: Valhalla

Best Cinematography: Piers McGrail – It Is In Us All

Best Editing: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis

Best Production Design: Tamara Conboy, Aisha

Best Sound: Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway, The Sparrow

Best Original Score: Sarah Lynch, The Dry

Best Costume Design: Consolata Boyle, Enola Holmes 2

Best VFX: Donal Nolan, The Woman King

Actor in a Lead Role – Drama: Stephen Rea, The English

Actress in a Lead Role – Drama: Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama: Ciarán Hinds, The Dry

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama: Ann Marie Duff, Bad Sisters

Best Drama: Bad Sisters

Director – Drama: Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters

Best Script – Drama: Lisa McGee, Derry Girls

Screen Ireland Rising Star: Aoife McArdle, director

International Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis

International Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár

International Film: All Quiet On The Western Front

Lifetime Achievement Award: Joan Bergin.