Aisha and The Banshees Of Inisherin were among the big winners at this year’s Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) , which marked its 20th anniversary with a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday.
Martin McDonagh’s multiple Oscar-nominated The Banshees Of Inisherin shot on location in the west of Ireland and took awards for best film, while Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon won IFTAs for supporting actor and actress.
Frank Berry’s direct provision drama Aisha also scored several major awards in the ceremony at Dublin Royal Convention Centre. The film starring Letitia Wright as a woman navigating Ireland’s system for asylum seekers took IFTAs for best director and best screenplay for Berry. Aisha’s Tamara Conboy was honoured for her work on production design.
Following the success of last year’s An Cailín Ciúin – which became the first Irish-language feature to win Best Film at the IFTAs – another drama in Irish took a significant award. Bríd Ní Neachtain was awarded best actress for her role in Róise & Frank, the story of a grieving woman who starts to believe that a dog who comes into her life is the reincarnation of her late husband.
Paul Mescal took best actor for his Oscar-nominated performance in Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun.
The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to Kathryn Ferguson’s Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares.
Following Oscar and BAFTA An Irish Goodbye won the award for best live-action short.
The previously announced Screen Ireland Rising Star Award was presented to filmmaker Aoife McArdle for her work on Severance.
In the television categories, Sharon Horgan’s hit Apple TV series Bad Sisters won four awards, including acting nods for Horgan and Ann Marie Duff. The series also won best drama and director (drama) for Dearbhla Walsh.
The full list of 2023 IFTA winners appears below.
Best Film: The Banshees Of Inisherin
Actor in a Lead Role – Film: Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Actress in a Lead Role – Film: Bríd Ní Neachtain, Róise & Frank
Actor in a Supporting Role – Film: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Actress in a Supporting Role – Film: Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Director – Film: Frank Berry, Aisha
Script – Film: Frank Berry, Aisha
George Morrison Feature Documentary: Nothing Compares
Best Live Action Short: An Irish Goodbye
Best Animated Short: Soft Tissue
Best Hair & Make-Up: Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney, Vikings: Valhalla
Best Cinematography: Piers McGrail – It Is In Us All
Best Editing: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis
Best Production Design: Tamara Conboy, Aisha
Best Sound: Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway, The Sparrow
Best Original Score: Sarah Lynch, The Dry
Best Costume Design: Consolata Boyle, Enola Holmes 2
Best VFX: Donal Nolan, The Woman King
Actor in a Lead Role – Drama: Stephen Rea, The English
Actress in a Lead Role – Drama: Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama: Ciarán Hinds, The Dry
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama: Ann Marie Duff, Bad Sisters
Best Drama: Bad Sisters
Director – Drama: Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters
Best Script – Drama: Lisa McGee, Derry Girls
Screen Ireland Rising Star: Aoife McArdle, director
International Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis
International Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár
International Film: All Quiet On The Western Front
Lifetime Achievement Award: Joan Bergin.
No comments yet