Applications are now open for the 22nd edition of Screen International’s Screen Stars of Tomorrow, our annual portfolio of new talent from the UK and Ireland.

The submissions window is open from April 16 until May 30, 2025.

Applications are open to UK and Irish citizens and long-term residents of either country. There is no upper or lower age limit, but applicants should be at an early stage in their film career, demonstrate exceptional promise and be ready to progress to the next level.

Applicants should use this Google Form and need to attach a brief bio, a headshot and contact details as well as a small statement about why they are applying. This form is mandatory. The field is open to producers, directors, writers and actors. All applicants must be available on September 24, 2025.

Producers should ideally have one feature film to their credit. Directors, conversely, should be on the point of making their first feature; having made a feature will disqualify an applicant from taking part. Actors must be working in cinema as well as TV.

Screen International’s executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan will take charge of the selection process for the 15th consecutive year in 2025. She can be contacted at screenstarsoftomorrow@gmail.com.

Screen will announce the winners on September 24, 2025 at a private event and online the next morning.

Screen’ s UK and Ireland Stars of Tomorrow talent initiative has proved itself to be the global film industry’s most successful new talent showcase with an unrivalled track record for discovering actors and key creatives, many of whom have gone on to win Academy Awards and Baftas and become household names.

Screen’s new talent programme currently extends to Stars of Tomorrow initiatives in Spain and the Middle East, with ‘Rising Star’ offshoots in Ireland and Scotland. (Irish and Scottish candidates can apply for either or both showcases.)

See below for some of the previous Stars of Tomorrow:

Previous Stars of Tomorrow include: