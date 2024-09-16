Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Sep 13-15) Total gross to date Week 1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros) £4.3m £14.4m 2 2. Speak No Evil (Universal) £1.2m £1.4m 1 3. Lee (Studiocanal) £674,914 £705,643 1 4. Prima Facie (NT Live) £554,794 £1.5m 1 5. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) £389,930 £46.3m 10

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.32

Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice crossed £14m in a second weekend atop the UK-Ireland box office chart as Universal’s latest Blumhouse horror Speak No Evil opened in second place.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice added £4.3m on its second session, a 41.5% drop on its opening session. It is up to £14.4m from 10 days in cinemas, falling behind two comparative titles from Burton: 2005’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (£19.4m at this stage) and 2010’s Alice In Wonderland (£22.7m).

However it is still ahead of the director’s 2019 Dumbo (£12.1m) at this point; and has topped the lifetime total of his 2016 Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (£12.3m) and 2011’s Sweeney Todd (£11.1m).

Universal’s latest Blumhouse Productions horror Speak No Evil started in second place, with £1.2m from 582 sites at a £2,045 average. Having opened on Thursday, September 12, the film has £1.4m to date, and should soon overtake fellow 2024 Blumhouse title Imaginary (£2m total through Lionsgate).

Lee starring Kate Winslet opened to £674,914 from 610 sites at a £1,106 average for Sky Cinema, released by Studiocanal. Ellen Kuras’ biopic of US photographer Lee Miller has £705,643 including previews.

National Theatre Live’s re-release of filmed play Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer took £554,794 at the weekend, at an £817 site average. The play has proved an enduring cinema hit, making £1.5m on its re-release so far in addition to £5.5m from its original 2022 run, as the previous highest-grossing event cinema release of all time in the UK and Ireland.

Universal’s Despicable Me 4 held a top five spot on its 10th weekend in cinemas. The Illumination animation added £389,930 – a 29% drop – and is up to £46.3m. It could still overtake Despicable Me 2 (£47.5m) and 3 (£47.9m) before it leaves cinemas, as well as Minions (£47.8m) and Minions: The Rise Of Gru (£47m).

Takings for the top five came in at £7.1m – up 31.7% on the start of the month, and up 39% on the equivalent weekend from last year. Comic book character re-releases will hold major space next weekend, with Sony’s latest Spider-Man title No Way Home (the 4th-highest-grossing film ever in the territory on its original run with £97.1m) and four Batman films from Park Circus including Christopher Nolan’s 2005-2012 trilogy.

More to follow.