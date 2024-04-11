The Cannes Film Festival is unveiling the line-up for its 77th edition today (April 11) at 11am local time (10am BST).

Festival director Thierry Frémaux is revealing the Official Selection at a press conference at the UGC Normandie theatre in Paris alongside festival president Iris Knobloch.

As previously announced, Quentin Dupieux’s The Second Act will open the festival on May 14 in an out of competition slot. George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 15) and Kevin Costner western Horizon, An American Saga (May 19) will also premiere out of competition, whilst Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis (May 17) is the first Competition title unveiled so far.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig will preside over the jury.

Official Selection 2024

Competition

Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola

Out Of Competition

The Second Act , Quentin Dupieux

, Quentin Dupieux Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga , George Miller

, George Miller Horizon, An American Saga, Kevin Costner

Midnight Screenings

Cannes Premiere

Special Screenings

Le Belle De Gaza , Yolande Zauberman

, Yolande Zauberman Apprendre , Claire Simon

, Claire Simon The Invasion , Sergei Loznitsa

, Sergei Loznitsa Ernest Cole, Lost And Found , Raoul Peck

, Raoul Peck Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil

Un Certain Regard