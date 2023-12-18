Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Dec 15-17) Total gross to date Week 1. Wonka (Warner Bros) £6.4m £18.5m 2 2. Godzilla Minus One (All The Anime) £785,532 £816,891 1 3. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (Lionsgate) £612,529 £15.9m 5 4. Wish (Disney) £587,429 £6.6m 4 5. Napoleon (Sony) £499,028 £12.5m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.27

Wonka starring Timothee Chalamet posted a strong hold on its second weekend at the UK-Ireland box office, falling just 28.5% with a further £6.4m.

Paul King’s chocolatier prequel is now up to £18.5m from just two sessions for Warner Bros, sitting just outside the top 10 highest-grossing releases of 2023, with the potential to rise as high as fourth by the end of its run (currently Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 with £36.7m).

An excellent tail over Christmas could even see Wonka catch the £37.8m of 2005’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Takashi Yamazaki’s Japanese action title Godzilla Minus One stomped into cinemas this weekend, taking £785,532 from 469 cinemas at a £1,675 location average. Including previews, the film has £816,891 for All The Anime, and is chasing down the £2.7m of 2021’s Godzilla Vs Kong.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes continues to play well for Lionsgate, adding £612,529 on its fifth session – a fall of just 36.2% that was better than the market average. It has £15.9m in total – down on the £24.1m of 2012’s The Hunger Games and the subsequent sequels which all grossed more, but still a strong result for a post-pandemic prequel title.

Last weekend’s number two Wish added £587,429 for Disney, a 48% drop across its fourth weekend. The animated feature now has £6.6m in total, and will finish below the £16.2m of fellow 2023 Disney animation Elemental.

Sony’s Napoleon dropped 47.5% on its fourth session, with £499,028 taking it to £12.5m in total. While not reaching the heights of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (£31.3m) or Prometheus (£25m), it has topped the £10m of the director’s previous feature, 2021’s House Of Gucci.

Takings for the top five dropped 28.2% to £8.8m – below the £10m mark, but still higher than the rolling average across the last three months. The Christmas break should see decent holds next weekend, plus the arrival of Warner Bros blockbuster Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Saltburn thrives

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn has proven a hit in the UK and Ireland for Warner Bros, adding £302,000 on its fifth session – a fall of just 27.7%. The class satire is up to £4.8m, ahead of its streaming release on December 22.

Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker is one of several event cinema titles still in cinemas through Trafalgar Releasing, and added £182,583 this weekend to reach a cume of £805,420 from two sessions.

Warner Bros’ 20th anniversary re-release of 2003 comedy Elf is proving increasingly popular in the lead-up to Christmas, upping its takings by 9.2% on the third weekend of its re-release. It now has £898,000, in addition to the £16.8m from its original release.

Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ To Japan, a concert film of South Korean boy band Seventeen by Trafalgar Releasing, took £80,609 from 66 sites at a £1,221 average.

Concert release Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce added £65,259 on its third session, and is up to £1.7m in total through Trafalgar Releasing.

The Three Muskeeters: Milady opened to £55,114 at a £324 location average for Entertainment Film Distributors, and has £63,851 including previews.

Justine Triet’s awards contender Anatomy Of A Fall added £28,135 on its sixth weekend in cinemas for Lionsgate. The icy whodunnit is now up to £1.4m.

Disney’s The Marvels added £21,395 on its sixth weekend in cinemas, and is at almost £7.2m, finishing as the lowest-grossing of 33 Marvel Cinematic Universe titles to date behind the £8.3m of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Aki Kaurismaki’s festival hit Fallen Leaves added a further £20,282 on its third weekend for Mubi, and is up to a decent £248,520 total.

Sony’s Thanksgiving added £16,877 and is up to £1.4m from five sessions.