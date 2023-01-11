Elaine Guerini
Elaine Guerini covers Brazil for Screen.
- (55) 11 997 659 915
- elaineguerini@terra.com.br
Will a new president help Brazil’s film industry get back on its feet?
There is optimism in Brazil’s cultural sector following the election of Lula, but also recognition that progress will take time.
‘Paloma’ named best fiction film at 24th Rio International Film Festival
Julia Murat wins best director for Regra 34.
Colombia’s ‘Memories Of My Father’ dominates 2021 Platino Awards
Eighth annual celebration of Ibero-American audiovisual industry returned to in-person event in Madrid.
Local comedy ‘My Mom 3’ rules Brazil 2020 charts as box office falls 77%
First two months of last year generated just under 90% of total ticket sales.
Gradual return of cinemas in Brazil driving "low but significant" attendance
Warner Bros’ Tenet premiered on October 29.
Brazil’s filmmakers face double challenge as Covid compounds funding crisis
”Before the pandemic started it was easy to find international coproduction companies… Now we are on hold.”
Brazil’s film industry faces an uncertain future
Despite recent successes on the international stage, Brazilian producers are expressing anxiety about a perceived state of paralysis in federal funding for films.
Brazilian box office swells to record levels in 2019
Minha Vida em Marte highest grossing local film in ninth place overall.
'Karnawal', 'Restless' earn top honours in 2019 Ventana Sur Primer Corte awards
Inevitable among Blood window genre sidebar winners.
São Paulo unveils Brazil’s first cash rebate for international productions
“We realised we are mature enough to receive more foreign productions.”
Bolsonaro forces withdrawal of state funding in Brazilian LGBT series
‘Afronte’ was to have received $99,000 from the FSA fund.
Far-right president Jair Bolsonaro moves to take control of Brazilian film funding
Bolsonaro wants to impose ‘filters’ on the projects funded by state agency Ancine.
Kleber Mendonca Filho talks returning to Cannes Competition with genre mash-up 'Bacurau'
“[Bacurau] is not Aquarius 2,” says Mendonça Filho, who is defying expectations with his new film.
Does Brazil's new government threaten its growing co-production industry?
Brazilian films have played well on the festival circuit.
Brazilian box office falls in 2018 for the first time in 12 years
Decline is due to the country’s economic recession; optimism for 2019
"Maybe we are just mean": Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn on the humour in their Venice title 'My Masterpiece'
The film, directed by Duprat and produced by Cohn, premieres at Venice on August 30.
Carlos Saldanha reveals details of new Brazilian Netflix series ‘Invisible Cities’
Two-time Oscar nominee plans to work with Brazilian actors, writers and crew.
13 films to look out for at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival
Films from Wes Anderson, Emily Atef, Jose Padilha all screening at the 68th Berlinale.
Sundance 2018: Four up-and-coming directors discuss their World Cinema competition titles
Sebastian Hofmann, Gustav Moller, Gustavo Pizzi and Tolga Karacelik on their 2018 Sundance entries.
Brazilian films suffer big drop at local box office in 2017
“The recession that Brazil has been suffering finally reached the cinema.”