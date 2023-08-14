Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Aug 11-13) Total gross to date Week 1. Barbie (Warner Bros) £4.4m £78.2m 4 2. Oppenheimer (Universal) £3.2m £45.8m 4 3. Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros) £1.6m £7.6m 2 4. Haunted Mansion (Disney) £1m £1m 1 5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) £795,000 £5.7m 2

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is approaching the £80m mark at the UK-Ireland box office, after a £4.4m weekend saw it hold top spot for the fourth consecutive session.

Barbie dropped 44.3% on its previous session – its biggest drop to date, but enough to propel it to an outstanding £78.2m total from four weekends in cinemas.

That makes Barbie the 11th -highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland, and a sure-fire bet to overtake Star Wars: The Last Jedi (£82.7m) in 10th place before the end of its run.

It will also overtake Titanic (£82.8m) and likely Avengers: Endgame (£88.7m), while several of the six films to have grossed more than £90m may even be within reach.

Barbie has also become the highest-grossing film ever in the UK and Ireland for Warner Bros, overtaking 2011’s Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (£73.1m).

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer held better than Barbie for the third consecutive weekend. The Universal historical drama dropped 43% on its previous session, with a fourth weekend of almost £3.2m taking it to a £45.8m total. It should pass the £49.3m of Nolan’s The Dark Knight within the next week; and may even chase down the £56.8m of Dunkirk to become the director’s highest-grossing film of all time.

After a sharp start, Meg 2: The Trench dropped 58.9% across its second weekend for Warner Bros, adding £1.6m to reach a £7.6m cume. The shark thriller will need a long tail to catch the £15.9m of 2018 first film The Meg.

Haunted Mansion opened its doors to just shy of £1m for Disney, from 535 sites at a £1,845 average. Final figures are still to come, which should push its opening result beyond the £1m mark.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem added £795,000 on its second weekend for Paramount – a 52% drop – and is up to £5.7m total.

Top five takings dropped 45.1% compared to last weekend, down to £10.9m having been at £34.4m for the opening weekend of Barbie and Oppenheimer. However the figures are still more than double the £4.9m for the comparative weekend last year, indicating that Barbenheimer is still having an effect upon UK audiences.

Mission record is possible

It was a slow start for Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story, which opened to £713,578. The film has just over £1m including previews.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is closing in on becoming the highest-grossing title in the Mission: Impossible series. It added £568,000 on its fifth weekend – a 45.3% drop – and is up to almost £24.1m. It should overtake the £24.4m of Mission: Impossible Fallout by this time next week.

Disney’s Elemental dropped 47.3% on its sixth session, with £440,000 taking it to a decent £15.2m total.

Moviegoers Entertainment’s romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continued its excellent run into a third weekend, falling just 21.1% with £212,292 taking it to a £1.4m cume. It took a £3,033 location average from just 63 sites – a strong result for a third weekend on a non-English language film – and has now passed the £1.3m of 2018 Indian title Sanju.

Altitude’s horror Talk To Me was among the best-performing holdovers of the weekend, dropping 40% with £151,000 taking it to a cume just shy of £1.8m.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny added £74,000 on its seventh weekend for Disney – a 61.3% drop – and is up to £19.8m total, less than half of the £40.3m of 2008’s The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

Sony’s Insidious: The Red Door added a further £65,320 – a 47.2% drop – and is up to £7.9m, already the highest-grossing title in the Insidious series.

Lionsgate’s Joy Ride dropped 82.2% on its second weekend, adding £46,048 to reach a £635,934 total.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse put on a further £36,428 for Sony. It is now up to almost £30.5m, still with a chance of overtaking the £30.7m of 2017’s live-action Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Park Circus’ re-release of Enter The Dragon took £36,159 on its opening weekend.

Vertigo Releasing opened Puffin Rock, a family animation from Oscar-nominated studio Cartoon Saloon, to £28,343 from 303 locations at a £94 average.

Emanuele Crialese’s Venice 2022 title L’Immensita starring Penelope Cruz opened to £25,171 – the second-biggest opening of the year for distributor Curzon. It took a decent £868 location average, and has £28,225 including previews.

After 19 weekends in cinemas, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally nearing the end of its run. It dropped 60% on its last session, adding £17,808 to reach £54.4m as the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

Playing in kids screenings with £2.49 tickets, Miracle/Dazzler’s family animation Katak: The Brave Beluga took £15,941. It will expand to the whole Cineworld circuit from this Friday.

Universal’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken added £14,557 on its seventh weekend, and is closing out with a £2.4m total.

Event cinema release Mamamoo: The My Con Movie brought in £14,722 from screenings on Wednesday and Saturday for Trafalgar Releasing.

Norwegian animation Just Super added £5,872 on its second weekend for Signature Entertainment, to reach a £64,757 total.

