Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 19-May 21) Total gross to date Week 1. Fast X (Universal) £5.9m £5.9m 1 2. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) £2.8m £28.9m 3 3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) £541,284 £51.8m 7 4. Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret (Lionsgate)

£287,209 £327,169 1 5. Beau Is Afraid (Sony) £202,254 £231,370 1

Universal’s action blockbuster Fast X took the chequered flag at the UK-Ireland box office with a £5.9m start – down on the previous five films from the car racing franchise.

The film took over £2m on both Friday and Saturday with over £1.5m on Sunday, with a location average of £9,001 across the full weekend.

This was comfortably enough for Fast X to take top spot in the chart, but down on the starts of Fast & Furious 8 (£14m); 7 (£12.7m); 6 (£8.7m); Hobbs & Shaw (£6.4m); and 9 (£6.1m).

Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which had held the number one spot for two weeks, added £2.8m - a 47% drop - and is up to £28.9m from three weekends. It is the 17th-highest-grossing of 32 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, with the £30.7m of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming its next target.

Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie held third spot in the chart after seven weekends in cinemas. It added £541,284 – a 37% drop – to reach £51.8m, with a place inside the all-time top 50.

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret opened to £287,209 for Lionsgate from 575 sites at a £499 average. Including previews, the adaptation of Judy Blume’s book is up to £327,169.

Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid opened to £202,254 at the weekend, from 241 sites at an £839 location average for Sony. The psychological drama is up to £231,370 including previews.

Takings for the top five spiked 40% to £9.7m, buoyed by the arrival of Fast X, although still down on the £14.4m 2023 peak of two weekends ago.

Vermeer’s pretty picture

Book Club: The Next Chapter dropped 52% on its opening session, with £142,437 taking it to a £798,534 cume for Universal.

On its fifth weekend in cinemas, Studiocanal’s slasher title Evil Dead Rise dropped 58% with a £109,657 session taking it to £5.3m.

Playing through Trafalgar Releasing in the UK only, The Met’s Don Giovanni took £92,301 from 124 sites, predominantly from screenings on Saturday 20 and with select figures still to come.

Love Again dropped 73.8% for Sony, adding £60,981 on its second weekend for a £557,376 total.

Lionsgate action title John Wick: Chapter 4 added a further £41,755 on its ninth session to reach £17.4m – well clear of the £10.4m of 2019’s John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Picturehouse Entertainment’s The Eight Mountains was one of the best-performing holdovers of the weekend, falling just 26% from its first-to-second session with £38,549 taking it to a £156,418 cume.

Seventh Art’s event cinema release Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition is nearing the £1m mark, still playing in many venues after five weekends. Directed by David Bickerstaff, the private view of the Rijksmuseum show has £984,669 in the bank.

Animation Mummies put on £23,900 for Warner Bros, and is up to £3m from seven weekends.

Return To Seoul added a further £23,628 on its third session, taking the Mubi title up to £230,348.

Warner Bros’ Air, now available on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland, added £18,100 on its seventh session in cinemas, and is up to £4.8m.

A 40th-anniversary re-release of Bill Forsyth’s Local Hero took £16,033 through Park Circus.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is still in cinemas after an impressive 16-weekend run. It added a further £11,941 to reach a strong £25.8m total for Universal.

Two Sony titles are sliding out of cinemas soon – online thriller Missing, which added £9,109 to reach £1.1m from five sessions, and The Pope’s Exorcist, which put on £7,474 to hit £2.5m from seven sessions.

Japanese anime title Cycle Of Penguindrum opened to £3,971 from 23 Odeon-only sites for All The Anime.

Unique X’s release of concert film Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights took £34,806 on Wednesday, May 17, and is up to a £38,552 total.