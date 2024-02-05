Migration trumped Universal stablemate Argylle to top the UK-Ireland box office this weekend; as Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest made an excellent start in just 106 cinemas.

It was lovely weather for ducks as animation Migration opened to £3.6m. Playing in 597 sites, it took a £5,951 site average. Its takings were down on those from Illumination’s Minions series; but still represent a respectable start for an original film.

It was enough to top Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle, which opened to £1.8m from 619 sites at a £2,868 average, and has £2m including previews. It is the lowest opening for a film directed by Vaughn since his first, 2004’s Layer Cake with £1.1m.

Former number one Mean Girls dropped 44% on its third weekend for Paramount, with £842,000 taking it to £6.8m total – beyond the £5.7m of the original 2004 film.

Figures still to come for Disney titles including All Of Us Strangers and Poor Things.

Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest scored a £596,565 opening – an outstanding result from just 106 cinemas, with a £5,628 location average the best of the weekend. Released by A24, the Oscar- and Bafta-nominated title scored one of the best openings for an awards contender since the pandemic, coming in 50% above that of Anatomy Of A Fall, Tar and Decision To Leave; higher than Past Lives on half the locations; and doubling the opening of Triangle Of Sadness.

It is Glazer’s biggest opening in the UK and Ireland, and should pass 2013’s Under The Skin (£1.2m) to become his highest-grossing film within a fortnight.

Breakout romantic comedy hit Anyone But You finally left the top five after six weekends; but is still playing well, adding £572,462 – a 30% drop – to hit an excellent £9.3m total for Sony.

Wonka has crossed the £60m mark after nine weekends in cinemas, with £566,704 – a 45.9% drop – taking it to £60.5m. The Warner Bros title is the 26th-highest-grossing film ever in the UK and Ireland, and the second-highest-grossing 2023 release.

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers added £394,206 on its third weekend, dropping 40%; and is up to a decent £2.5m total, with a chance of catching the £3.9m total of the director’s 2005 Sideways.

Still playing in cinemas over half a year after its release, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer added £22,032 on its 29th session, and is up to £58.6m – the 27th-highest-grosssing film of all time in the UK and Ireland.

Further figures to come.