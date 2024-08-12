Entries for the 2025 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 3, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the US with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track and can include animated and documentary features.

Submitted films must have been released theatrically in their respective countries between November 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024. The deadline for submissions to the Academy is October 2.

A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 17, with the final five nominees announced on January 17, 2025.

The 2024 awards saw 88 submissions with the five nominated films comprising Japan’s Perfect Days; Italy’s Io Capitano; Spain’s Society Of The Snow; Germany’s The Teachers’ Lounge and the eventual winner The Zone Of Interest from the UK.

Latvia: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)

This animated feature first premiered at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at Annecy where it won four prizes including the Competition jury and audience award. The story centres around a cat who teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog after a flood destroys his home. Zilbalodis produced Flow alongside co-writer Matiss Kaza as well as Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman. The film, which Sideshow and Janus Films have North American rights on, is also screening at Toronto. It marks Latvia’s 16th submission with the country yet to score a nomination. International sales: Charades

Austria: The Devil’s Bath (Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz)

Ireland: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt)

