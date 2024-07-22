Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (July 19-21) Total gross to date Week 1. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) £4.9m £17.4m 2 2. Twisters (Warner Bros) £3.1m £4.1m 1 3. Inside Out 2 (Disney) £1.5m £47.2m 6 4. Longlegs (Black Bear) £1.3m £4m 2 5. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount) £447,000 £9m 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.29

Despicable Me 4 withstood the Twisters whirlwind at this weekend’s UK-Ireland box office, as the Universal animation held top spot for a second successive weekend.

Despicable Me 4 added £4.9m – a 49% drop on its opening session, which brought it to £17.4m from two weekends in play. The film took a strong £2.3m on Saturday alone.

It is behind Despicable Me 3 (£19.6m), 2 (£22.9m), Minions: The Rise Of Gru (£18.5m) and Minions (£21m) at the same stage, although varying numbers of preview days put all the films in a similar bracket.

Universal will aim to push the film beyond the £40m mark before the end of its run, with each of the four aforementioned titles ending between £47m-£48m.

Twisters started with £3.1m from Friday to Sunday for Warner Bros, from 675 sites at a £4,646 site average. The film has £4.1m including two days of previews; its takings are above that of genre comparisons Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, Everest and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Premium formats performed well for the action adventure, taking 20% of its gross to date, including 10% from 4DX and 9% from Imax.

Disney’s Inside Out 2 added £1.5m on its sixth weekend in cinemas – a 31% drop that brought it to a strong £47.2m total. It is comfortably the highest-grossing 2024 release, ahead of the £39.6m of Dune: Part Two; and is well clear of the £39.4m total of the 2015 first film. Number 2 has now broken into the top 60 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK and Ireland, and will make the top 50 (currently Harry Potter & The Order Of The Phoenix with £50.9m) before the end of its run.

Black Bear’s Longlegs was the best-performing holdover this week, dropping just 5% with a £1.3m weekend.

The horror is up to almost £4m from two weekends – an excellent result for Oz Perkins’ film, which has benefitted from viral success on TikTok including a ‘before’ and ‘after’ reactions trend.

Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One added £447,000 on its fourth session – a 46% drop that brought it to £9m, with the £12.2m of A Quiet Place and £11.8m of A Quiet Place Part II still just in reach.

Takings for the top five came in at £11.4m – up 11.7% on the start of the month. However, they are down 67% on the equivalent weekend from last year, the first weekend of the Barbenheimer phenomenon; cinemas will hope several of the titles currently taking over £1m-per-weekend can maintain that form throughout the summer to make up some of the deficit.

Good Bad Newz

Romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon heads Sony’s slate, and fell 48.6% on its second session with £191,737 taking it to £1.4m.

Indian comedy Bad Newz started with a decent £165,464 for Moviegoers Entertainment, from 143 sites at an average of £1,157.

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die has performed well across its run, adding £140,811 on its seventh session to hit £11.8m.

The event cinema release of Noel Coward’s comic play Present Laughter starring Andrew Scott brought in £107,852 at the weekend through National Theatre Live. The play has a strong £584,707 in total after its Thursday, July 18 release day.

The Bikeriders added £66,720 on its fifth weekend for Universal – a 49% drop, although it rose 16% for its Sunday takings. Jeff Nichols’ drama now has £3.8m in total, already comfortably the highest-grossing title for the director.

It held off another Universal title, Thelma, which opened to a flat £64,106, at £332 per site from 185 cinemas. The film, starring June Squibb, has £64,587 including previews.

A 30th anniversary re-release of Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump opened to £39,600 at the weekend for Paramount. The film made an impressive £15.5m on its original release in October 1994.

Ti West’s MaXXXine added £35,226 on its third weekend in cinemas to bring it to £930,291 – ahead of the £641,792 of X and £477,076 of Pearl previously in the franchise.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness added £28,583 on its fourth weekend in cinemas, taking it beyond the £1m mark for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures label.

Levan Akin’s Crossing opened to £26,010 for Mubi, at a £394 cinema average. The film, which opened the Panorama section at this year’s Berlinale, has £42,583 including previews.

On its ninth weekend in cinemas, The Garfield Movie added £22,524 for Sony to reach almost £8.8m.

Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD added £18,289 on its fourth session for Dreamz Entertainment, and has £1.4m in total.

Janis Pugh’s independent UK title Chuck Chuck Baby opened to £3,126 from 20 sites for Studio Soho Distribution. The musical, set in a Welsh chicken factory, has £7,212 including previews and has 32 further bookings in the coming weeks.