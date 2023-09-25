Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Sep 22-24) Total gross to date Week 1. A Haunting In Venice (Disney) £1.5m £4.9m 2 2. Expend4bles (Lionsgate)

£761,521 £761,521 1 3. The Nun II (Warner Bros)

£703,000 £5.1m 3 4. The Equalizer 3 (Sony)

£537,327 £7.3m 4 5. Barbie (Warner Bros) £454,601 £94.5m 10

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.22

Disney’s A Haunting In Venice held top spot at the UK-Ireland box office for a second successive weekend, with the market in need of a boost having fallen significantly since the halcyon summer days of Barbenheimer.

A Haunting In Venice added £1.47m – a 32% drop – and is up to £4.9m total. It is still below the £5.1m opening weekend of Kenneth Branagh’s first Agatha Christie adaptation Murder On The Orient Express, which finished on £24.2m; but is ahead of the second Branagh/Christie title, 2022’s Death On The Nile, which was at £4.7m at this stage and ended on £8m.

Action franchise title Expend4bles opened to £761,521 for Lionsgate. Playing in 577 cinemas, the film took a £1,320 site average. Both the opening weekend and average are the lowest of the franchise so far.

Former number one The Nun II added £703,000 on its third weekend for Warner Bros – a 36.1% drop. It is up to £5.1m, currently at less than half the £11.4m total of the 2018 first film.

The Equalizer 3 continues to lead Sony’s slate on its fourth weekend in cinemas. The Denzel Washington-starring action title added £537,327 – a 38.5% drop – to reach £7.3m. It has already topped the £6.9m of the 2014 first film, and will soon pass the £7.5m of 2018’s The Equalizer 2.

Boosted by its expansion to iMax venues, Warner Bros’ Barbie added £295,000 on its 10th weekend in cinemas. It is now beyond the £95m mark as the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland; and should overtake the £95.2m of James Bond film Spectre within the next week.

Takings for the top five are now at just £3.8m – down 89% on the penultimate weekend of July, when Barbie and Oppenheimer came out. The lack of blockbuster product since then has become a major concern for cinemas, with few signs of salvation on the horizon. The titles with biggest box office potential in the coming weeks include Disney’s The Creator (September 28), Lionsgate’s Saw X (September 29), then Universal’s The Exorcist: Believer (October 6) and Trolls Band Together (October 20). Substantial hopes will be resting on Disney’s The Marvels on November 10 to rescue the end of the year.

Past has future

Celine Song’s awards contender Past Lives added £269,862 on its third weekend, to reach a strong £1.8m total. The romantic drama appears to be benefitting from strong word of mouth, dropping just 27.7% on last time for Studiocanal.

Oppenheimer has become director Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland. The Universal blockbuster added £261,617 on its 10th weekend in cinemas – down just 19% on last time out – and is up to £57.6m, overtaking the £56.8m of 2017’s Dunkirk.

It is now the 32nd -highest-grossing film of all time in the territory; it will overtake Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers today, and will aim for the £60m mark that would put it in 29th place.

In overtaking Dunkirk, it has also become the second-highest-grossing historical drama ever in the UK and Ireland, behind only Titanic (£82.8m).

Yash Raj Films’ Jawan has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the UK-Ireland box office.

It added £207,470 – a 56.8% drop – on its third weekend to reach £2.8m, and is now behind only the £4.4m total of Yash Raj’s own Pathaan from earlier this year amongst Indian films in the territory.

Playing predominantly in matinee screenings, Signature Entertainment’s The Canterville Ghost opened to £137,067 from 351 cinemas at a £382 average. Cineworld proved its top grosser, with 33.1% of its share.

The turtles fight on, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem dropping just 29% with £131,000 taking the film to £9.8m after eight weekends. It won’t catch the £13.9m of 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but still represents a decent result for Paramount.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 dropped 55% on its third weekend in cinemas for Universal, adding £121,163 to reach a £1.3m cume. It is significantly down on the £13.6m of the 2002 first film, and the £4m of the 2016 second title.

Controversial sex-trafficking feature Sound Of Freedom added £94,044 on its fourth weekend in cinemas for Angel Studios, and has passed the £2m mark in total.

Animation Rally Road Racers added a further £86,198 on its second weekend for Vertigo Releasing, and has £244,840 in total.

Signature Entertainment’s Rise Of The Footsoldier: Vengeance dropped 60% on its opening weekend, adding £63,165 to reach a £312,367 total from 11 days in cinemas.

Elemental dropped 45.7% on its 12th weekend in cinemas for Disney, adding £63,000 to reach an £18.4m total.

Warner Bros’ Blue Beetle added £59,000 – a 44.9% drop – on its sixth weekend in cinemas, and is up to £4.6m.

Universal opened UK filmmaker Alice Troughton’s thriller The Lesson to a flat £55,050 from 189 sites at a £267 average.

Prasanna Puwanarajah’s Irish drama Ballywalter opened to £43,512 from 79 sites through Elysian Film, and has £58,542 including previews.

Meg 2: The Trench added £43,000 on its eighth weekend and is up to £13m. It won’t catch the £15.9m of the 2018 first film, but has still floated a decent result for Warner Bros.

Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One added £40,700 on its 11th weekend in cinemas, and is up to £26.5m – the highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion put on £39,000 on its seventh weekend – a 50.6% drop – and is up to £4.3m.

Trinity Film opened Creation Of The Gods I: Kingdom Of Storms to £26,651 from 19 locations at a £1,402 average – better than that of Expend4bles.

Yash Raj Films opened comedy The Great Indian Family to £13,466 from 21 locations.

Moviegoers Entertainment’s Bollywood title Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still in cinemas after nine weekends, adding a further £12,795 to reach £2.4m. It is in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time in the territory.

Scrapper added £11,608 on its fifth weekend in cinemas. With £532,000, it has now overtaken Corsage (£527,666) to become Picturehouse Entertainment’s second-highest-grossing post-pandemic release; and could yet catch the £567,000 of Broker to top that particular chart.

Picturehouse Entertainment also opened Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N. to £11,324, and £20,000 including previews.

Babak Jalali’s Sundance 2023 title Fremont added £9,982 on its second weekend, and is up to £53,244.

Sony’s Gran Turismo is nearing the end of its race after seven sessions in cinemas, adding £9,964 to reach £2.8m.