Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights excluding North America to William Oldroyd’s Sundance 2023 mystery Eileen starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie.

Universal Pictures International will handle international distribution for Focus and has set a December 1 release in the UK & Ireland – the same day North American rights holder Neon plans to release the awards contender.

Eileen debuted in the Premieres section at Sundance in January and tells of a young secretary who becomes enchanted by the glamourous new counsellor at the prison where she works, only for their friendship to take a twisted turn.

Otessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel adapted Moshfegh’s 2015 debut novel of the same name. Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague also star.

Eileen is produced by Fifth Season, Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and Peter Cron, alongside Goebel and Moshfegh’s Omniscient Productions and Oldroyd, with backing from Film4.

UK director Oldroyd’s feature debut Lady Macbeth received two Bafta nominations in 2018 for outstanding British debut and outstanding British film and won five Bifas including best actress for Florence Pugh.