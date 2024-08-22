Entries for the 2025 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 3, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the US with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track and can include animated and documentary features.

Submitted films must have been released theatrically in their respective countries between November 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024. The deadline for submissions to the Academy is October 2.

A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 17, with the final five nominees announced on January 17, 2025.

The 2024 awards saw 88 submissions with the five nominated films comprising Japan’s Perfect Days; Italy’s Io Capitano; Spain’s Society Of The Snow; Germany’s The Teachers’ Lounge and the eventual winner The Zone Of Interest from the UK.

Latest submissions

Germany: The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Mohammad Rasoulof)

This drama concerns an investigating judge in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court grappling with mistrust and paranoia that leads to suspicion of his own wife and daughters. Iranian auteur Mohammad Rasoulof shot the feature in secret – for fear of repercussions from Iranian authorities – and fled the country after receiving an eight-year prison sentence for his ongoing criticism of the regime. The film premiered in Competition at Cannes in May, winning the special jury prize and Fipresci award. Germany has enjoyed a strong track record in this Oscars category, securing a nomination at the previous awards with llker Catak’s The Teachers’ Lounge and winning in 2023 with Edward Berger’s All Quiet On The Western Front. The country has secured two further nominations in the previous decade: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away and Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann. International sales: Films Boutique

Lithuania: Drowning Dry (Laurynas Bareisa)

The aftermath of a near-tragic accident at a family weekend getaway is explored in this drama, which won filmmaker Bareisa best director at Locarno Film Festival in August. Bareisa previously won Venice’s Orizzonti award for best film with his debut feature Pilgrims in 2021, which was also submitted to the Oscars. He also serves as cinematographer on Drowning Dry, which is a co-production between Lithuania’s Afterschool Productions and Latvia’s Trickster Pictures. Lithuania made its first Oscar entry for the 2007 awards but has yet to receive a nomination in the category. International sales: Alpha Violet

Uruguay: The Door Is There (Juan Ponce de Leon, Facundo Ponce de Leon)

Marking the county’s 23rd submission is a documentary surrounding a friendship between two men as one of them helps the other to die. The film premiered in San Sebastian’s Made In Spain strand last year and went on to screen at Malaga Film Festival. Mueca Films produces with Spain’s A Contracorriente Films. Uruguay was nominated in 1992 with Adolfo Aristarain’s A Place In The World though it was subsequently rescinded after an investigation uncovered that the production was almost entirely Argentinian. International sales: TBC

Taiwan: Old Fox (Hsiao Ya-Chuan)

This family drama is set in the late 1980s and follows an 11-year-old boy who befriends his landlord, nicknamed Old Fox, and learns from him how to survive in a rapidly changing world. The cast is led by child star Bai Run-Yin (Dear Tenant) and veteran actor Akio Chen as well as Liu Kuan-Ting (A Sun). Executive producer is Cannes award-winner Hou Hsiao-Hsien (The Assassin). The film premiered at Tokyo International Film Festival and went on to win four prizes at Taiwan’s coveted Golden Horse Awards including best director and best supporting actor for Chen. Taiwan last made the shortlist in 2020 with Chung Mong-Hong’s family drama A Sun. Prior to that, the previous shortlisted entry was Wei Te-sheng’s Warriors Of The Rainbow: Seediq Bale in 2012. The last to achieve a nomination was Ang Lee’s martial-arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which went on to win the award and three further Oscars in 2001. International sales: Eric Chou, Tomorrow Together Capital

Latvia: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)

This animated feature first premiered at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at Annecy where it won four prizes including the Competition jury and audience award. The story centres around a cat who teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog after a flood destroys his home. Zilbalodis produced Flow alongside co-writer Matiss Kaza as well as Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman. The film, which Sideshow and Janus Films have North American rights on, is also screening at Toronto. It marks Latvia’s 16th submission with the country yet to score a nomination. International sales: Charades

Austria: The Devil’s Bath (Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz)

Austria: The Devil's Bath (Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz)

Ireland: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt)

Ireland: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt)