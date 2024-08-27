Entries for the 2025 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 3, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the US with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track and can include animated and documentary features.

Submitted films must have been released theatrically in their respective countries between November 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024. The deadline for submissions to the Academy is October 2.

A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 17, with the final five nominees announced on January 17, 2025.

The 2024 awards saw 88 submissions with the five nominated films comprising Japan’s Perfect Days; Italy’s Io Capitano; Spain’s Society Of The Snow; Germany’s The Teachers’ Lounge and the eventual winner The Zone Of Interest from the UK.

Latest submissions

Palestine: From Ground Zero (Masharawi Fund)

The inaugural project from Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi’s Gaza film fund is a compilation of 22 short films capturing the situation in Gaza amid the ongoing war with Israel. The films encompass documentary, drama, animation and experimental with the project having its North American premiere at Toronto’s Lightbox strand. France’s Coorigines Productions produced From Ground Zero alongside the Masharawi Fund in co-production with Turkey’s Metafora Productions, Jordan’s Royal Film Commission and UAE’s Sharjah Art Foundation. Palestine has been nominated twice before, in 2005 for Hany Abu-Assad’s Paradise Now and in 2013 with Hany Abu-Assad’s Omar. International sales: Coorigines

Read the full article here. International sales: Films Boutique

Kyrgyzstan: Heaven Is Beneath Mother’s Feet (Ruslan Akun)

After its submission last year was ruled to be ineligible, Kyrgyzstan has ensured this year’s entry qualifies for the category with a film that opened in March, within the Academy’s release window. Locally titled Beyish Enenin Tamanynda, the drama centres on a 35-year-old man whose mental development stopped when he was eight. Wanting to ensure his elderly mother can go to heaven, he sets off on foot with her on a journey to Mecca. It marks the 17th entry by the country since 1998, which has yet to make the shortlist. International sales: TBC

Lithuania: Drowning Dry (Laurynas Bareisa)

The aftermath of a near-tragic accident at a family weekend getaway is explored in this drama, which won filmmaker Bareisa best director at Locarno Film Festival in August. Bareisa previously won Venice’s Orizzonti award for best film with his debut feature Pilgrims in 2021, which was also submitted to the Oscars. He also serves as cinematographer on Drowning Dry, which is a co-production between Lithuania’s Afterschool Productions and Latvia’s Trickster Pictures. Lithuania made its first Oscar entry for the 2007 awards but has yet to receive a nomination in the category. International sales: Alpha Violet

Uruguay: The Door Is There (Juan Ponce de Leon, Facundo Ponce de Leon)

Marking the county’s 23rd submission is a documentary surrounding a friendship between two men as one of them helps the other to die. The film premiered in San Sebastian’s Made In Spain strand last year and went on to screen at Malaga Film Festival. Mueca Films produces with Spain’s A Contracorriente Films. Uruguay was nominated in 1992 with Adolfo Aristarain’s A Place In The World though it was subsequently rescinded after an investigation uncovered that the production was almost entirely Argentinian. International sales: TBC

Taiwan: Old Fox (Hsiao Ya-Chuan)

This family drama is set in the late 1980s and follows an 11-year-old boy who befriends his landlord, nicknamed Old Fox, and learns from him how to survive in a rapidly changing world. The cast is led by child star Bai Run-Yin (Dear Tenant) and veteran actor Akio Chen as well as Liu Kuan-Ting (A Sun). Executive producer is Cannes award-winner Hou Hsiao-Hsien (The Assassin). The film premiered at Tokyo International Film Festival and went on to win four prizes at Taiwan’s coveted Golden Horse Awards including best director and best supporting actor for Chen. Taiwan last made the shortlist in 2020 with Chung Mong-Hong’s family drama A Sun. Prior to that, the previous shortlisted entry was Wei Te-sheng’s Warriors Of The Rainbow: Seediq Bale in 2012. The last to achieve a nomination was Ang Lee’s martial-arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which went on to win the award and three further Oscars in 2001. International sales: Eric Chou, Tomorrow Together Capital

Latvia: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)

This animated feature first premiered at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at Annecy where it won four prizes including the Competition jury and audience award. The story centres around a cat who teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog after a flood destroys his home. Zilbalodis produced Flow alongside co-writer Matiss Kaza as well as Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman. The film, which Sideshow and Janus Films have North American rights on, is also screening at Toronto. It marks Latvia’s 16th submission with the country yet to score a nomination. International sales: Charades

Austria: The Devil’s Bath (Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz)

Read the full article here. International sales: Playtime

Ireland: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt)

Read the full article here. International sales: Charades