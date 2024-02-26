The Coven has closed a handful of sales at EFM on Sitges supernatural short film adaptation The Painted and comedy horror remake Street Trash.

Deals have closed in Latin America (Gussi), Philippines (Pioneer), MENA (Falcon), Malaysia (Antenna), and Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar (Blue Lantern).

Sascha Sibley adapted The Painted (pictured) from his 2020 Sitges short selection of the same name. The story follows a family who uncover a curse they have unknowingly inherited from their estranged cousin and must do whatever they can to avoid becoming its latest victims.

Priscilla Smith’s sales agency also showed buyers in Berlin footage from Street Trash, Ryan Kruger’s remake of J. Michael Muro’s 1987 cult classic.

The film follows a group of misfits who band together when they discover a plot to eliminate every homeless person in the city.

Deals on the comedy horror have closed in Germany (Plaion) and Malaysia (Antenna). As previously announced, Cineverse (Terrifier 2) will release in North America.