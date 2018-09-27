Jenn Sherman
Freelance entertainment writer. Based in New York.
Contact info
- Email:
- jennsherman16@gmail.com
- News
'The Biggest Little Farm' to open DOC NYC
Features selection includes Free Solo, RBG, Quincy.
- News
Yorgos Lanthimos, Steve McQueen on PGA’s ‘Produced By: New York’ roster
Fifth annual event includes new ‘Speed Networking’ session.
- News
IDA 2018 screening series includes 'Won’t You Be My Neighbor?', 'Three Identical Strangers', 'RBG'
Series kicks off on September 12.
- News
eOne appoints Dora Candelaria to lead global film marketing
Executive most recently served as Paramount SVP international publicity.
- News
Orion Classics acquires territories on 'Unlovable'
Mark Duplass serves as executive producer on SXSW award winner.
- News
Paramount, AMBI to release Sarah Jessica Parker drama 'Here And Now'
Drama about singer-songwriter who receives devastating news premiered in Tribeca.
- News
Kristen Stanisz-Bedno joins Octane Entertainment in senior marketing, sales role
Executive previously served at Starz Worldwide Distribution and Lionsgate.
- News
Tribeca 2019 to introduce Critics Week sidebar
18th annual event announces date, submissons call.
- News
Orion Classics acquires SXSW award-winner 'Jinn'
Nijla Mu’min won SXSW special jury award for writing.
- News
Tyler Perry Studios brings production chief Michelle Sneed back into fold
Film and TV executive previously worked with Perry for six years.
- News
TIFF executive director, COO Michele Maheux to retire in summer 2019
Incoming executive director and co-head to be unveiled before this year’s festival.
- News
Sundance Selects acquires Olivier Assayas’ Venice, Toronto-bound 'Non-Fiction'
Relationship drama set in publishing world produced by Charles Gillibert.
- News
IFC Films acquires US rights to 'Diane'
Distributor plans early 2019 theatrical launch.
- News
'Dans La Brume', 'Cam' among award winners at Fantasia 2018
Nosipho Dumisa wins best director award for Number 37.
- News
Blockchain platform Treeti names Jennifer MacArthur global marketing chief
Direct-to-consumer company to launch later this year.
- News
Jacqueline Lyanga named LA Film Festival guest director of VR, immersive storytelling
Event occupies new awards season slot of September 20-28.
- News
Bella Thorne thriller 'Ride' parks at RLJE Films
Blue Fox Entertainment handles international sales.
- News
Samuel Goldwyn Films acquires North American rights to 'Mapplethorpe'
Matt Smith starrer premiered in Tribeca.
- News
Sundance Institute unveils 2018 Documentary Edit and Story Lab projects
Eric Hynes serves as writer-in-residence.
- News
2018 Fantasia to close with 'Mandy', 'Big Brother'
Top brass unveil full line-up.