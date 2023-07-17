dead reckoning

Source: Paramount

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’

Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (July 14-16) Total gross to date                       Week
 1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One  (Paramount) £6.3m £10.4m 1
 2. Elemental  (Disney) £2.5m £6.6m 2
 3. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Disney) £1.8m £16.3m 3
 4. Insidious: The Red Door  (Sony) £1.5m £5.1m 2
 5. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse  (Sony) £697,000 £28.9m 7

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.31

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has topped the UK-Ireland box office, setting franchise records for both three-day and total openings.

The Paramount action blockbuster started with £6.3m from Friday to Sunday. It opened for previews last Monday, July 10, taking £4.1m across its first four days; for a cumulative total of £10.4m from seven days in cinemas.

Dead Reckoning – Part One’s £6.3m three-day figure topped the £5.4m of Mission: Impossible Fallout from 2018. The total opening is also a record for the franchise, topping the £8.2m start of Ghost Protocol from December 2011.

Both figures continue the trend of Mission: Impossible titles increasing their box office with each entry in the UK and Ireland. The strong performance here matches its decent international start; but contrasts with a more measured opening in the US.

The £8,841 three-day location average from 717 sites was down slightly on that of Fallout (£9,247), but up on 2015’s Rogue Nation (£7,517) and Ghost Protocol (£5,294).

Disney’s Elemental was one of the best-performing holdovers this weekend, dropping just 16%. Its £2.5m weekend took it to a £6.6m total to date.

That was enough for it to see off Disney stablemate Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which moved to third place with a £1.8m session – a 42% drop. The franchise title is now up to £16.3m from three weekends – topping the £15.9m of 1989’s Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, but well down on the £40.3m of The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, a more recent entry from 2008.

Insidious: The Red Door held well for Sony, dropping just 34% with £1.5m on its second weekend. The film is now up to £5.1m, and has a good chance of dethroning 2013’s Insidious 2 (£7.2m) to become the highest-grossing title in the franchise.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse continues to swing high for Sony, dropping just 29% across its seventh weekend with £697,000 holding a place in the top five. The film is now just shy of £28.9m, and should enter the top 150 highest-grossing films of all time within the next week. It should also overtake the totals of live-action titles Spider-Man (£29m in 2002) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (£30.7m in 2017), having already topped 2004’s Spider-Man 2 (£26.7m).

Takings for the top five rose for a third weekend in a row, up 32.5% to £12.8m – the highest mark since Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 came out in early May. The much-anticipated arrival of Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer next weekend should see another increase – good news for exhibitors heading into the summer holidays.

Mermaid has long tail

The Little Mermaid

Source: © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc

‘The Little Mermaid’

The Little Mermaid dropped out of the top five on its eighth weekend, but still performed well for Disney. The live-action remake dropped just 25% with £367,885 taking it to a £26.5m total – topping the £25.1m of fellow remake Dumbo from 2019.

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City heads Universal’s slate, adding £316,583 – a 32% drop – on its fourth weekend in cinemas. The Cannes 2023 title is now up to £4.4m, topping the £4.2m of Anderson’s previous film The French Dispatch from 2021, but well down on his £11.5m record for The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014.

Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings dropped 27% on its fourth weekend, adding £255,000 to reach a near-£3.7m cume for Sony.

Animation Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken dropped just 21% across its third weekend for Universal, adding £236,069 to reach a £1.9m total.

Paramount’s Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts added £174,000 – a 38.7% drop – on its sixth session to reach a £7.9m total; barring a late surge, it will finish as the lowest-grossing title of the franchise to date, behind 2017’s The Last Knight (£9.5m).

In event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing opened Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman to £124,103 from 290 sites at a £428 average on Sunday, July 16 alone; further screenings will take place on Wednesday.

The Flash suffered another heavy drop for Warner Bros, falling 63.4% with £86,000 taking it to an £8.8m cume from five weekends.

Chinese crime drama Lost In The Stars made an excellent start for Trinity-CineAsia, taking £51,510 at the weekend from just 28 cinemas for an average of £1,840. Including previews, the film has £76,436.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still in cinemas after 15 weekends for Universal, dropping just 3% on this session with £38,688. It is now up to £53.9m, overtaking the £53.8m of animation comparison Frozen 2 from 2019. 

Independent animation The Tunnel To Summer, The Exit Of Goodbyes started with £36,893 for All The Anime, from 108 cinemas at a £342 average.

Now available on digital retailers – although not on Disney+ until next month – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is nearing the end of its cinema run, adding £20,024 on its 11th weekend to hit a £36.7m cume. It will likely finish as the 14th -highest-grossing of 32 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, just behind the £37m of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2013’s Iron Man 3.

Playing in 120 cinemas with limited shows in the majority, animation Pinocchio: A True Story opened to £11,322 through Miracle/Dazzler.

Disney’s The Boogeyman is ending on almost £1.9m, after a decent seven-weekend run in cinemas with £10,340 on its most recent session.

Dogwoof opened Anton Corbijn’s documentary Squaring The Circle to £8,980 from 29 sites at a £310 average, and has £14,989 including previews.

Vinay Shukla’s documentary While We Watched, about Indian news reporting, began with £8,805 at a £339 average for MetFilm; with the film taking £15,898 including previews.

Anita Rocha Da Silveira’s Medusa started with £1,810 from eight sites for Peccadillo Pictures.

Topics