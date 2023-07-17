Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (July 14-16) Total gross to date Week 1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount) £6.3m £10.4m 1 2. Elemental (Disney) £2.5m £6.6m 2 3. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Disney) £1.8m £16.3m 3 4. Insidious: The Red Door (Sony) £1.5m £5.1m 2 5. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Sony) £697,000 £28.9m 7

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.31

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has topped the UK-Ireland box office, setting franchise records for both three-day and total openings.

The Paramount action blockbuster started with £6.3m from Friday to Sunday. It opened for previews last Monday, July 10, taking £4.1m across its first four days; for a cumulative total of £10.4m from seven days in cinemas.

Dead Reckoning – Part One’s £6.3m three-day figure topped the £5.4m of Mission: Impossible Fallout from 2018. The total opening is also a record for the franchise, topping the £8.2m start of Ghost Protocol from December 2011.

Both figures continue the trend of Mission: Impossible titles increasing their box office with each entry in the UK and Ireland. The strong performance here matches its decent international start; but contrasts with a more measured opening in the US.

The £8,841 three-day location average from 717 sites was down slightly on that of Fallout (£9,247), but up on 2015’s Rogue Nation (£7,517) and Ghost Protocol (£5,294).

Disney’s Elemental was one of the best-performing holdovers this weekend, dropping just 16%. Its £2.5m weekend took it to a £6.6m total to date.

That was enough for it to see off Disney stablemate Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which moved to third place with a £1.8m session – a 42% drop. The franchise title is now up to £16.3m from three weekends – topping the £15.9m of 1989’s Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, but well down on the £40.3m of The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, a more recent entry from 2008.

Insidious: The Red Door held well for Sony, dropping just 34% with £1.5m on its second weekend. The film is now up to £5.1m, and has a good chance of dethroning 2013’s Insidious 2 (£7.2m) to become the highest-grossing title in the franchise.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse continues to swing high for Sony, dropping just 29% across its seventh weekend with £697,000 holding a place in the top five. The film is now just shy of £28.9m, and should enter the top 150 highest-grossing films of all time within the next week. It should also overtake the totals of live-action titles Spider-Man (£29m in 2002) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (£30.7m in 2017), having already topped 2004’s Spider-Man 2 (£26.7m).

Takings for the top five rose for a third weekend in a row, up 32.5% to £12.8m – the highest mark since Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 came out in early May. The much-anticipated arrival of Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer next weekend should see another increase – good news for exhibitors heading into the summer holidays.

Mermaid has long tail

The Little Mermaid dropped out of the top five on its eighth weekend, but still performed well for Disney. The live-action remake dropped just 25% with £367,885 taking it to a £26.5m total – topping the £25.1m of fellow remake Dumbo from 2019.

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City heads Universal’s slate, adding £316,583 – a 32% drop – on its fourth weekend in cinemas. The Cannes 2023 title is now up to £4.4m, topping the £4.2m of Anderson’s previous film The French Dispatch from 2021, but well down on his £11.5m record for The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014.

Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings dropped 27% on its fourth weekend, adding £255,000 to reach a near-£3.7m cume for Sony.

Animation Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken dropped just 21% across its third weekend for Universal, adding £236,069 to reach a £1.9m total.

Paramount’s Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts added £174,000 – a 38.7% drop – on its sixth session to reach a £7.9m total; barring a late surge, it will finish as the lowest-grossing title of the franchise to date, behind 2017’s The Last Knight (£9.5m).

In event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing opened Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman to £124,103 from 290 sites at a £428 average on Sunday, July 16 alone; further screenings will take place on Wednesday.

The Flash suffered another heavy drop for Warner Bros, falling 63.4% with £86,000 taking it to an £8.8m cume from five weekends.

Chinese crime drama Lost In The Stars made an excellent start for Trinity-CineAsia, taking £51,510 at the weekend from just 28 cinemas for an average of £1,840. Including previews, the film has £76,436.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still in cinemas after 15 weekends for Universal, dropping just 3% on this session with £38,688. It is now up to £53.9m, overtaking the £53.8m of animation comparison Frozen 2 from 2019.

Independent animation The Tunnel To Summer, The Exit Of Goodbyes started with £36,893 for All The Anime, from 108 cinemas at a £342 average.

Now available on digital retailers – although not on Disney+ until next month – Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is nearing the end of its cinema run, adding £20,024 on its 11th weekend to hit a £36.7m cume. It will likely finish as the 14th -highest-grossing of 32 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, just behind the £37m of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2013’s Iron Man 3.

Playing in 120 cinemas with limited shows in the majority, animation Pinocchio: A True Story opened to £11,322 through Miracle/Dazzler.

Disney’s The Boogeyman is ending on almost £1.9m, after a decent seven-weekend run in cinemas with £10,340 on its most recent session.

Dogwoof opened Anton Corbijn’s documentary Squaring The Circle to £8,980 from 29 sites at a £310 average, and has £14,989 including previews.

Vinay Shukla’s documentary While We Watched, about Indian news reporting, began with £8,805 at a £339 average for MetFilm; with the film taking £15,898 including previews.

Anita Rocha Da Silveira’s Medusa started with £1,810 from eight sites for Peccadillo Pictures.