Source: BIT Production ‘Old Fox’

Entries for the 2025 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 3, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the US with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track and can include animated and documentary features.

Submitted films must have been released theatrically in their respective countries between November 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024. The deadline for submissions to the Academy is October 2.

A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 17, with the final five nominees announced on January 17, 2025.

The 2024 awards saw 88 submissions with the five nominated films comprising Japan’s Perfect Days; Italy’s Io Capitano; Spain’s Society Of The Snow; Germany’s The Teachers’ Lounge and the eventual winner The Zone Of Interest from the UK.

Latest submissions

Taiwan: Old Fox (Hsiao Ya-Chuan)

This family drama is set in the late 1980s and follows an 11-year-old boy who befriends his landlord, nicknamed Old Fox, and learns from him how to survive in a rapidly changing world. The cast is led by child star Bai Run-Yin (Dear Tenant) and veteran actor Akio Chen as well as Liu Kuan-Ting (A Sun). Executive producer is Cannes award-winner Hou Hsiao-Hsien (The Assassin). The film premiered at Tokyo International Film Festival and went on to win four prizes at Taiwan’s coveted Golden Horse Awards including best director and best supporting actor for Chen. Taiwan last made the shortlist in 2020 with Chung Mong-Hong’s family drama A Sun. Prior to that, the previous shortlisted entry was Wei Te-sheng’s Warriors Of The Rainbow: Seediq Bale in 2012. The last to achieve a nomination was Ang Lee’s martial-arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which went on to win the award and three further Oscars in 2001.

Contact: Eric Chou, Greener Grass Production

Latvia: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)

This animated feature first premiered at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at Annecy where it won four prizes including the Competition jury and audience award. The story centres around a cat who teams up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog after a flood destroys his home. Zilbalodis produced Flow alongside co-writer Matiss Kaza as well as Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman. The film, which Sideshow and Janus Films have North American rights on, is also screening at Toronto. It marks Latvia’s 16th submission with the country yet to score a nomination. International sales: Charades

Austria: The Devil’s Bath (Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz)

Read the full article here. International sales: Playtime

Ireland: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt)

Read the full article here. International sales: Charades