Entries for the 2024 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page.

The 96th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the US with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track and can include animated and documentary features.

Submitted films must have been released theatrically in their respective countries between December 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023. The deadline for submissions to the Academy is October 2.

A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 21, with the final five nominees announced on January 23.

The 2023 awards saw 92 submissions with the five nominated films ending up as Argentina’s Argentina, 1985; Belgium’s Close; Poland’s EO; Ireland’s The Quiet Girl and the eventual winner All Quiet On The Western Front from Germany.

Latest submissions

Turkey: About Dry Grasses (Nuri Bilge Ceylan)

Animated feature Four Souls Of Coyote won the jury award win at Annecy Film Festival. The feature, the second from The District filmmaker Gaude, went on to win further prizes including Shanghai’s best animated film. It blends 2D and 3D animation, and follows a group of Native American teenagers that confront an oil pipeline project. Cinemon Entertainment produces, with a voice cast including Lorne Cardinal, Diontae Black, Danny Kramer and Stephanie Novak. International sales: Gebeka International

Sweet Dreams world premiered in international competition at the Locarno Film Festival’s in August winning Dutch actress Renée Soutendijk a best performance Leopard award. The film has its North American premiere in Toronto as part of TIFF’s Centrepiece strand. It is set on a Dutch sugar plantation in Indonesia in 1900. When the owner suddenly dies, his wife forces her son progressive and his pregnant wife to travel from Europe and take over the family business. The last Dutch film to earn a nomination in the category was Ben Sombogaart’s Twin Sisters in 2003, whilst Mike van Diem’s Character won the prize in 1997. International sales: Heretic

Tunisia: Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania)

Documentary and drama blend Four Daughters debuted at this year’s Cannes in competition, where it won the Golden Eye best documentary prize alongside The Mother Of All Lies, before touring festivals including Sarajevo, Brussels and Munich, and will play at Toronto. The feature reconstructs the story of Tunisia’s Olfa Hamrouni and her daughters through interviews and re-enactments, to examine how the two eldest children were radicalised and disappeared. Professional actresses play the roles of two of the daughters and Egyptian-Tunisian star Hend Sabri stars as Olfa. It marks a return to the international Oscars feature race for Ben Hania, whose title The Man Who Sold His Skin was Tunisia’s first-ever Oscar nomination in 2021. Kino Lober has US distribution rights. International sales: The Party Film Sales

Executive produced by Cate Blanchett, Niasari’s debut feature follows an Iranian woman and her young daughter seeking refuge in an Australian women’s shelter. Premiering at Sundance, the drama picked up the audience award in World Cinema - Dramatic and went on to screen at Locarno and Melbourne with a further outing at Toronto incoming. Holy Spider star Zar Amir Ebrahimi leads the cast with Osamah Sami, Leah Purcell, Jillian Nguyen, Mojean Aria, Rina Mousavi and Selina Zahednia. It’s produced by Origma 45 with Dirty Films as an executive producer. This marks Australia’s 16th submission to the Oscars with only one nomination, for Martin Butler and Bentley Dean’s Tanna in 2016, under its belt while the country also made the shortlist in 2009 for Warwick Thornton’s Samson and Delilah. International sales: HanWay Films

A teenage boy returns from boarding to face the violent and masculine nature of his Colombian neighbourhood in Hernandez’s debut feature. The drama had its world premiere in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight 2022, where it was nominated for the Camera d’Or, before going on to screen at San Sebastian and Lima film festivals. A Male is produced by Colombia’s Medio de Contención Producciones, France’s In Vivo Films, the Netherlands’s Fortuna Films, and Denmark’s Black Forest Films. Colombia has submitted over 30 times, picking up a nomination in 2015 for Ciro Guerra’s Embrace Of The Serpent. International sales: Cercamon

Peru: The Erection of Toribio Bardelli (Adrián Saba)

A dysfunctional family struggle to cope after the death of their mother in Peru’s 30th submission to the Oscars. It is also Saba’s second time representing the country after his 2013 debut The Cleaner which also picked up a special mention in San Sebastian’s New Directors’ strand. The film stars Gustavo Bueno, Gisela Ponce de León, and Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño, and is produced by Animalita. It had its world premiere at Lima Film Festival. Peru has only been nominated once, in 2009 for Claudia Llosa’s The Milk Of Sorrow. International sales: TBC

Americas

Canada: Rojek (Zaynê Akyol)

Chile: The Settlers (Felipe Gálvez)

Uruguay: Family Album (Guillermo Rocamora)

A recently divorced father decides to form a rock band with his two teenage sons in Rocamora’s third feature film. The director’s 2008 short film Good Trip competed at Cannes while his feature debut Solo picked up the Ibero-American Opera Prima award at Miami International Film Festival. Family Album is produced by Cimarrón Cine with a cast comprised of Diego Cremonesi, Franco Rizzaro, Valeria Lois, Alfonso Tort, Vicente Pieri and Roberto Suárez. It will be released in Uruguay on August 24. This is the country’s 22nd submission to the Oscars with only one nomination for Adolfo Aristarain’s A Place In The World in 1992, which was subsequently rescinded after an investigation uncovered that the production was almost entirely Argentinian. International sales: TBC

Asia

South Korea: Concrete Utopia (Tae-hwa Eom)

The survivors of a devasting earthquake in Seoul try to piece themselves back together again in Tae-hwa’s second feature. The film will screen at Toronto next month before going on to Sitges and Hawaii festivals. Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun leads the cast with Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young. South Korea won the Oscar in 2020 with Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which also picked up best picture, and has also made the shortlist twice – in 2018 for Lee Chang-dong’s Burning and last year with Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave. International sales: Lotte Entertainment

This supernatural comedy stars Greg Han and Austin Lin as a homophobic policeman and a ghost respectively who are accidentally bound together as a married couple. The film premiered as the closing film of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival in November 2022 and went on to become the seventh highest grossing local film of all time in Taiwan, taking $11.3 million (NT$360m). It also landed in Netflix’s global top 10 (non-English) rankings in its first week and won best screenplay at the Taipei Film Awards. Taiwan last made the shortlist in 2020 with Chung Mong-Hong’s family drama A Sun. Prior to that, the previous shortlisted entry was Wei Te-sheng’s Warriors Of The Rainbow: Seediq Bale in 2012. The last to achieve a nomination was Ang Lee’s martial-arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which went on to win the award and three further Oscars in 2001. International sales: Calendar Studios Co

Tajikistan: Melody (Behrouz Sebt Rasoul)

Europe

This documentary, which explores a community of women who bond in their local sauna, premiered at Sundance where Hints picked up the best directing award in world cinema – documentary. The director’s debut feature has also screened at CPH:DOX, Hong Kong, and Munich while it had its UK premiere at Sheffield Doc:Fest. This marks Estonia’s 20th submission to the Oscars, having been nominated once in 2014 for Zaza Urushadze’s Tangerines as well as making the shortlist in 2019 with Tanel Toom’s Truth And Justice. International sales: Autlook Films

Switzerland: Thunder (Carmen Jaquier)

Middle East and Africa

Oceania