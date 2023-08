Entries for the 2024 Oscar for best international feature are underway, and Screen is profiling each one on this page.

The 96th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (over 40 minutes) produced outside the US with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track and can include animated and documentary features.

Submitted films must have been released theatrically in their respective countries between December 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023. The deadline for submissions to the Academy is October 2.

A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 21, with the final five nominees announced on January 23.

The 2023 awards saw 92 submissions with the five nominated films ending up as Argentina’s Argentina, 1985; Belgium’s Close; Poland’s EO; Ireland’s The Quiet Girl and the eventual winner All Quiet On The Western Front from Germany.

Latest submissions

South Korea: Concrete Utopia (Tae-hwa Eom)

The survivors of a devasting earthquake in Seoul try to piece themselves back together again in Tae-hwa’s second feature. The film will screen at Toronto next month before going on to Sitges and Hawaii festivals. Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun leads the cast with Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young. South Korea won the Oscar in 2020 with Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which also picked up best picture, and has also made the shortlist twice – in 2018 for Lee Chang-dong’s Burning and last year with Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave. International sales: Lotte Entertainment

Switzerland: Thunder (Carmen Jaquier)

International sales: WTFilms

Tajikistan: Melody (Behrouz Sebt Rasoul)

International sales: Dreamlab Films